Photo Release: 52nd NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--11 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel

H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand, hosted a reception in celebration of the 52nd National Day of the Republic of Singapore at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently.

Distinguished joining the event included:

• Professor Dr. Kantathi Suphamongkhon, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs

• Dr. Suvit Yodmani, Former Minister of Tourism and Sports and Khunying Songsuda Yodmani, Member of the National Legislative Assembly

• Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation

• H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Thailand

• Khunying Sumonta Promboon, Member of the National Legislative Assembly

• ACM Charlie Chandruang, Member of the National Legislative Assembly

• Khun Bilaibhan Sampatisiri, Chairperson of the National Legislative Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and husband Khun Vivat Suthiphongchai

• Khun Anusart Suwanmongkol, Member of the National Legislative Assembly