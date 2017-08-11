Photo Release: 52nd NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK

General Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 16:31
Bangkok--11 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel

H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand, hosted a reception in celebration of the 52nd National Day of the Republic of Singapore at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently.

Distinguished joining the event included:
• Professor Dr. Kantathi Suphamongkhon, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
• Dr. Suvit Yodmani, Former Minister of Tourism and Sports and Khunying Songsuda Yodmani, Member of the National Legislative Assembly
• Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation
• H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Thailand
• Khunying Sumonta Promboon, Member of the National Legislative Assembly
• ACM Charlie Chandruang, Member of the National Legislative Assembly
• Khun Bilaibhan Sampatisiri, Chairperson of the National Legislative Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and husband Khun Vivat Suthiphongchai
• Khun Anusart Suwanmongkol, Member of the National Legislative Assembly

