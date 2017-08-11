Indulge in a luxurious moment for Mothers Day At Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Bangkok--11 Aug--Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

A luxurious day in a glorious city oasis awaits mothers this Mother's Day on 12 August 2016. Make this Mother's day an indulgent occasion by the river at Anantara Bangkok Riverside Resort.

What better way to show appreciation and to cherish the unconditional and selfless love of mothers than a fine dining and a spa experience, for a day to remember?

Celebrate mother's special day for all of the family and mothers dine with our compliments. Treat the special lady in your life with an amazing atmosphere of a garden and riverside oasis;

• Riverside Terrace for a riverside gourmet seafood and BBQ buffet dinner together with contemporary Thai performance.

Price at THB 1,499++ per person.

Open 06.00 pm – 10.30 pm Special: Mother receives a garland and complimentary Anantara Spa voucher at Baht 500 valued.

• Benihana for an eatertainment teppan grills by a personal chef and signature Japanese rolls.

Lunch: 11.30 am – 02.30 pm

Dinner: 06.00 pm – 10.30 pm

Special: Mother receives a jasmine plant with complimentary appetizer and Anantara Spa voucher at Baht 500 valued.

• Brio for enjoy Italian comfort cuisine and savour a variety of simple culinary traditions of pizzas and pastas.

Open 12.00 noon – 10.00 pm Special: Mother receives a jasmine plant and complimentary Anantara Spa voucher at 500 valued.

• Manohra Cruises for an unforgettable night on Mother's Day. Enjoy a beautiful restored antique rice barge and cruise the majestic Chao Phraya River in old world elegance. Pass iconic landmarks and soak up the magic of the Bangkok's skyline by night. Price at Baht 2,300 net per adult and Baht 1,200 per child

Dinner: 7.30 pm – 9.30 pm Special: Mother receives a garland.

• Trader Vic's Excite in the spirit of Mother's day and share sumptuous festive feasts with family. Choose from the finest indigenous and global flavours at our casual brunch buffet. Fresh salad bar, flame grilled aromas that lure you to the BBQ and expert chefs at live culinary stations showcase Thailand's famous street food culture. Tastes from the orient satisfy with authentic Chinese recipes.

Dinner: 6.00 pm -10.30 pm

To book a table, please call 02 476 0022 Ext. 1416 or email riversidedining@anantara.com