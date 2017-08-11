Indulge in a luxurious moment for Mothers Day At Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Indulge in a luxurious moment for Mothers Day At Anantara Riverside Bangkok ResortGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 17:01
• Manohra Cruises for an unforgettable night on Mother's Day. Enjoy a beautiful restored antique rice barge and cruise the majestic Chao Phraya River in old world elegance. Pass iconic landmarks and soak up the magic of the Bangkok's skyline by night. Price at Baht 2,300 net per adult and Baht 1,200 per child
• Trader Vic's Excite in the spirit of Mother's day and share sumptuous festive feasts with family. Choose from the finest indigenous and global flavours at our casual brunch buffet. Fresh salad bar, flame grilled aromas that lure you to the BBQ and expert chefs at live culinary stations showcase Thailand's famous street food culture. Tastes from the orient satisfy with authentic Chinese recipes.
