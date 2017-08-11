Happy Mothers Day and a whole month of energetic fun at Bounce Get 10% off rates from 1 August 31 August 2017

Happy Mothers Day and a whole month of energetic fun at Bounce Get 10% off rates from 1 August 31 August 2017General Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:29
Bounce, the worldwide phenomenon that took the beloved backyard activity of trampolining and multiplied it by X100, announce a special promotion for Mother's Day throughout the month of August. Enjoy a 10% discount for Bounce entrance tickets with the 2017 Happy Mother's Day Promotion from 1 August – 31 August 2017 at Bounce – The Street and Bounce – EmQuartier.
The promotion includes walk-in General Access tickets at 450 THB, Junior Jumpers and Students at 350 THB and Online pre-booking tickets at 10% off. Use the special online promo code lovemom10" to receive the discount off of the total price (excludes Bounce grip socks).
Bounce's month of Mom also features a social media activity, with the free prize of an exclusive Bounce wristband available to all Bouncers. Take a photo with mom, post and check-in at Bounce – The Street or Bounce – EmQuartier on Instagram or Facebook with #bouncelovemom and claim the special gift wristband (several colours are available, with gift items limited to 1,000 wristbands per branch).
Latest Press Release
การประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the International Society of Hemodialysis (ISHD 2017) นพ.ปิยะสกล สกลสัตยาทร (กลาง) รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงสาธารณสุข ให้เกียรติเป็นประธานเปิดการประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the...
After an intense 10-day competition, the Top Winners of the Maybank Go Ahead. Challenge (MGAC) 2017 were revealed at its Gala Dinner, held in Kuala Lumpur. MGAC is Maybank's award-winning, multi-disciplinary talent acquisition and recruitment programme....
H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand, hosted a reception in celebration of the 52nd National Day of the Republic of Singapore at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently. Distinguished joining the...
H.E. Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, was an honorary guest at a welcome dinner for participants attending the "Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women's Association International Mid-Term Council Meeting", organised by the Pan...
This August 12, foodpanda Thailand invites families to express their love for mum by treating her with delicious, healthy meals sent straight to her door. There's no greater expression of love than the gift of good health. That is why foodpanda have...