JAIME DIMANCHE Good things come to those who wait, with gourmet French brunch cuisine every last Sunday

JAIME DIMANCHE Good things come to those who wait, with gourmet French brunch cuisine every last SundayGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:43
J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain's Sunday brunch concept features made to order French cuisine served at the table and produced in an exacting a' la carte style with J'AIME DIMANCHE. Two Michelin starred chef Jean-Michel has personally designed J'AIME's indulgent and relaxed Sunday brunch to raise the quality of weekend brunch to world class French standards. The Sunday brunch is hosted once a month and merits a month-long wait by demanding Bangkok foodies. Early booking is highly recommended.
Jean-Michel Lorain explains, "J'AIME DIMANCHE is unique in that we present culinary art of extraordinary quality, yet still our guests can enjoy the generous all-you-can-eat concept with which they are already familiar. In fact, this is what weekends are made for! Comprising gourmet food ingredients from the garden, sea and delicatessen, J'AIME DIMANCHE is available on every last Sunday of each month. Our aim with this offering is to bring the world's finest French cooking in a modern style but still reflective of our guests' favourite elements of classic French food. We want as many people as possible to be able to self-indulge in an stunning brunch lasting several hours, but still have a chance to explore some new directions in five-star food preparation and presentation, all served at the table, as befits the reputation of J'AIME."
Delicatessen presentations include Lomo Iberico (dry cured pork loin), Grisons beef ham, Chorizo Iberico extra. 'From the Sea' comprises cuisine of character and sophistication that would never usually be expected of an 'all-you-can-eat' brunch; Lobster consomme aspic, Razor clams with basil gelee and lemon confit, Cod mousse on toast with sun-dried tomatoes – all featuring the best of classic and modern French cooking techniques to offer a brunch that is unlike anything else.
Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of À la carte choices, including: Beetroot juice poached egg with garden roots and velvety wine berry sauce, Verbena scented lobster bisque served with pineapple and smoke roasted bell pepper, Bouillabaisse-style wild black belly rosefish with saffron-scented puree, Rock lobster carbonara served with sweet and sour daikon, Lightly smoked seabass with Arenka caviar celeriac and snow pea julienne, Traditional beef cheek Parmentier, Slow-cooked pork belly, carrot and apple puree, braised pork shank ravioli, Stuffed sous-vide quail with braised garden vegetables and jus brun with tomato water gastrique as well as signature mille feuille dessert.
- 399 THB net per person for free flow soft drinks,
- 999 THB net per person for free flow soft drinks, plus a selection of cocktails, prosecco and wines
- 2,999 THB net per person for the same package as above and Louis Roederer Brut champagne
Good things come to those who wait! J'AIME by Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is located at U Sathorn Bangkok, Sathorn. For more information and reservations please call J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain on 02 119 4899 or email: reserve@jaime-bangkok.com Please visit the website at www.jaime-bangkok.com
