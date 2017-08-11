Mothers Day Special at AVANI Pattaya

Bangkok--11 Aug--AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa In celebration of Mother's Day, AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa has these great offers for every family, when bringing three members with her to dine. Mum eats free at: • Garden Cafe International restaurant: Mum eats a free 'BBQ Seafood and International Buffet' • Benihana Japanese Restaurant: Mum eats a free 'Healthy Set Menu' • Sala Rim Nam Thai Restaurant: Mum eats a free 'Chonburi Delight Set Menu' Don't miss this chance to thank and treat your beloved Mum; Saturday 12 August 2017. For more information, please contact 038 412 120 or email: pattaya@avanihotels.com

