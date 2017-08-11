Mothers Day Special at AVANI Pattaya

Mothers Day Special at AVANI PattayaGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 09:58
Latest Press Release
HOYA Surgical Optics (HSO), the global leader in developing preloaded intraocular lenses (IOLs), officially opens its second manufacturing facility in Lamphun, Thailand, today. HSO is the fastest growing IOL company in the world and the new factory in...
- Founder of Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Techniques (SUPPORT), with a mission to alleviate poverty among poor people Not long ago, most countries were pursuing development at any cost. Seeking to better the lives of...
In celebration of Mother's Day, AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa has these great offers for every family, when bringing three members with her to dine. Mum eats free at: • Garden Cafe International restaurant: Mum eats a free 'BBQ Seafood and...
What else you could ask for when The World restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld brings your favorite menus together in one plate wagyu & foie gras the unique flavour perfect combination of rich and tender wagyu...
Mother's Day is around the corner again, and what better way to celebrate the most wonderful woman in your life than taking them out to a delicious international lunch buffet. Enjoy a delightful Mother's Day at Element Restaurant on Level B1, Amara...