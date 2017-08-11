FOODPANDA THAILAND CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH 5 TASTY AND HEALTHY MEALS PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY

FOODPANDA THAILAND CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH 5 TASTY AND HEALTHY MEALS PERFECT FOR THE FAMILYGeneral Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:55
This August 12, foodpanda Thailand invites families to express their love for mum by treating her with delicious, healthy meals sent straight to her door. There's no greater expression of love than the gift of good health. That is why foodpanda have selected five favourite dishes that everyone can order to share a loving, nutritious meal with mum at home:
Roast chicken from BIRDS Rotisserie (starting ฿280) featuring free-range chicken naturally roasted to retain all proteins and nutrients. Order them in personal sizes or a whole chicken to share with the family.
Smoked salmon bagel (฿250) and quinoa burger (฿195) from Dean & Deluca (MahaNakorn Cube, The Crystal Shopping Mall) that combines vitamins with delicious taste to form the perfect breakfast in bed, priced at
Order now through foodpanda to get your selection sent straight to your door in guaranteed 40 minutes. On top of that, those who share a photo with mum on the foodpanda Thailand Facebook page are eligible to win a ฿500 voucher to order more meals with mum.
Latest Press Release
การประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the International Society of Hemodialysis (ISHD 2017) นพ.ปิยะสกล สกลสัตยาทร (กลาง) รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงสาธารณสุข ให้เกียรติเป็นประธานเปิดการประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the...
After an intense 10-day competition, the Top Winners of the Maybank Go Ahead. Challenge (MGAC) 2017 were revealed at its Gala Dinner, held in Kuala Lumpur. MGAC is Maybank's award-winning, multi-disciplinary talent acquisition and recruitment programme....
H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand, hosted a reception in celebration of the 52nd National Day of the Republic of Singapore at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently. Distinguished joining the...
H.E. Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, was an honorary guest at a welcome dinner for participants attending the "Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women's Association International Mid-Term Council Meeting", organised by the Pan...
This August 12, foodpanda Thailand invites families to express their love for mum by treating her with delicious, healthy meals sent straight to her door. There's no greater expression of love than the gift of good health. That is why foodpanda have...