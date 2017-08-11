FOODPANDA THAILAND CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH 5 TASTY AND HEALTHY MEALS PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY

Bangkok--11 Aug--FOODPANDA

This August 12, foodpanda Thailand invites families to express their love for mum by treating her with delicious, healthy meals sent straight to her door. There's no greater expression of love than the gift of good health. That is why foodpanda have selected five favourite dishes that everyone can order to share a loving, nutritious meal with mum at home:

Roast chicken from BIRDS Rotisserie (starting ฿280) featuring free-range chicken naturally roasted to retain all proteins and nutrients. Order them in personal sizes or a whole chicken to share with the family.

Aglio Olio e Peperoncino pasta (฿203) from Basilico Pizzeria (Sukhumvit 33, Sukhumvit 20, Ari), which uses virgin olive oil and dried chillies to satisfy pasta cravings.

Fruit salad from Camelot Cafe, a delicious healthy snack that goes perfectly with greek yoghurt and granola for a clean break at any time of the day.

Smoked salmon bagel (฿250) and quinoa burger (฿195) from Dean & Deluca (MahaNakorn Cube, The Crystal Shopping Mall) that combines vitamins with delicious taste to form the perfect breakfast in bed, priced at

Vegetarian desserts from Mix & Munch for a healthier spin on sweet treats thanks to less sugar and soy milk ingredients.

Order now through foodpanda to get your selection sent straight to your door in guaranteed 40 minutes. On top of that, those who share a photo with mum on the foodpanda Thailand Facebook page are eligible to win a ฿500 voucher to order more meals with mum.

For further enquiries contact:

Anita Sachdev

PR Manager (foodpanda Thailand)

Website: www.foodpanda.co.th

Facebook: www.facebook.com/foodpandath