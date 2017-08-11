Photo Release: Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya at Khaenthong Childrens Home

Bangkok--11 Aug--Siam@Siam Design Hotel Mr. Dmitry Chernyshev, General Manager of Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya led the hotel's managements in donating food, beverages and money to Khaenthong Chilrdren's Home at Khon Kaen city. The donation were accepted by the administrator representation from Khaenthong Children's Home. As our major roles in Hospitality Industry, it has been a great joy to accommodate and find way for our Employee in giving back to society in a fun and meaningful way. Kinds are future of one's own nation and we couldn't be happier to see their captivating smile all over their face.

