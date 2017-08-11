Amara Bangkok hands over 999 Daffodil Sandalwood Flower making for the Royal Cremation of the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej Project

Bangkok--11 Aug--Amara Bangkok Hotel Mr. Chia Shih Pang, Executive Assistant Manager – and Ms. Supakorn Phumphluk, Human Resources Manager of Amara Bangkok represented the hotel in handing over 999 daffodil sandalwood flowers as part of the "999 Daffodil Sandalwood Flower Making for the Royal Cremation of the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej project." The management team along with employees and hotel guests made the flowers which will be utilized in the Royal Cremation Ceremony to commemorate the immeasurable grace of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Ms. Supavadee Sitikhonpibulaya, Bangrak District Office Director, Mr. Witoon Apisitpuvakul, Head of Environmental Division and Ms. Wirawan Chacritnirun, Sanitation Technical Officer were the receivers of the flowers in this honor.

