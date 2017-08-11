ภาพข่าว: การประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the International Society of Hemodialysis (ISHD 2017)

กรุงเทพฯ--11 ส.ค.--โรงแรมเซ็นทาราแกรนด์ฯ เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ การประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the International Society of Hemodialysis (ISHD 2017) นพ.ปิยะสกล สกลสัตยาทร (กลาง) รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงสาธารณสุข ให้เกียรติเป็นประธานเปิดการประชุมวิชาการ The 11th International Congress of the International Society of Hemodialysis (ISHD 2017) โดยมี รศ.นพ. เกรียงศักดิ์ วารีแสงทิพย์ (ที่ 5 จากซ้าย), ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ.วิศิษฎ์ สิตปรีชา (ที่ 5 จากขวา), ศ.นพ.สมชาย เอี่ยมอ่อง (ที่ 2 จากขวา), ให้เกียรติมาร่วมเปิดงานในครั้งนี้ พร้อมทั้งวิทยากรมากความรู้ความสามารถทั้งชาวไทย และชาวต่างชาติ เข้าร่วมงานในครั้งนี้ ณ ห้องบางกอกคอนเวนชันเซ็นเตอร์ โรงแรมเซ็นทาราแกรนด์ฯ เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์

Latest Press Release

Loh Rachel from Malaysia and Team Wonderwomen Announced as Top Winners of the Maybank GO Ahead. Challenge 2017 After an intense 10-day competition, the Top Winners of the Maybank Go Ahead. Challenge (MGAC) 2017 were revealed at its Gala Dinner, held in Kuala Lumpur. MGAC is Maybank's award-winning, multi-disciplinary talent acquisition and recruitment programme....

Photo Release: 52nd NATIONAL DAY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK H.E. Mrs. Chua Siew San, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand, hosted a reception in celebration of the 52nd National Day of the Republic of Singapore at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok recently. Distinguished joining the...

Photo Release: WELCOME DINNER FOR PPSEAWA INTERNATIONAL MID-TERM COUNCIL MEETING AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK H.E. Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, was an honorary guest at a welcome dinner for participants attending the "Pan Pacific and Southeast Asia Women's Association International Mid-Term Council Meeting", organised by the Pan...

FOODPANDA THAILAND CELEBRATES MOTHERS DAY WITH 5 TASTY AND HEALTHY MEALS PERFECT FOR THE FAMILY This August 12, foodpanda Thailand invites families to express their love for mum by treating her with delicious, healthy meals sent straight to her door. There's no greater expression of love than the gift of good health. That is why foodpanda have...

Related Topics