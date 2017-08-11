Nestle encourages consumers to share love with their moms through digital media with the Make Every Day as Warm as Mothers Day Campaign

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

Nestle, the world's largest food and beverage company, continues its mission to support Thai families to start the day with warmth. The company is leveraging a digital marketing strategy to launch the "Make Every Day as Warm as Mother's Day Campaign," encouraging consumers to show mom love and joy every day through four digital activities to surprise mom in their own way.

Ms. Somrudee Boonhaijaroen, Communications & Marketing Services Director, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., said, "Moms always dedicate their time to take care of everything for their children and families to get them ready for school, so often don't even have time for themselves. In addition to offering a wide range of tasty and healthy products that reflect the Nestle Purpose of 'Enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future,' Nestle, as mom's trusted partner, recognizes the importance of family and a quality morning warm-up routine. For Mother's Day 2017, we are continuing our mission of encouraging Thais to start each new day in a positive way with the 'Make Every Day as Warm as Mother's Day Campaign.' It uses a digital platform to inspire the new generation of children to show love and warmth for their moms every day, not only on Mother's Day. To meet modern consumers' lifestyles in this digital era, the campaign features communications activities on Facebook and YouTube and special Mother's Day gift sets available on an e-commerce channel."

The four digital activities for consumers to show love for mom throughout August include:

A one-minute Web film called "Make Every Day as Warm as Mother's Day" that conveys the feeling a daughter in kindergarten has for her mom. It reflects consumer insights that it's mom who dedicates her time to do everything for her children and family every day. Now it's time to give good things back to mom. The Web film ends with a question "What about you? What are you going to do to make every day as warm as Mother's Day?" to encourage consumers to do good things or surprise mom in their own way. Recently launched, the Web film already has more than two million views and can be found at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESyHvO7UEQE&t=2s

A "Show Mom Your Love" activity on Facebook that invites consumers to watch the Web film and share ideas about how they would show love to their moms in their own special way. Each week during August, the most touching message selected by a committee will win a special prize to surprise mom, such as gift vouchers for restaurants at top hotels, a gift voucher for movie tickets, and a gift voucher for oil aromatherapy at a spa. Enjoy this activity from now until the end of August at: www.facebook.com/goodfoodgoodlifebyNestleThailand/

A DIY e-card that consumers can use to tell mom how much they love her every day. They can add a warm message to a beautiful DIY e-card by uploading a photo with mom at www.LoveMomCard.in.th, selecting an e-card format, and sending mom this card with the hashtags: #LoveYouMom #WarmUpThailand

Special Nestle gift sets for mom available on a leading e-commerce Web site to deliver her happiness and good health.

Three gift sets are available:

1. NESCAFÉ Gold coffee mix in three variants with a premium cup.

2. NUTREN OPTIMUM supplementary food with whey protein for older people.

3. NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Mini Me Black capsule coffee maker with one package of Grande Intenso capsules and one package of Cafe Au Lait capsules, plus a stylish picture frame.

These special Mother's Day gift sets are available on Lazada, a leading e-commerce web site, from today until stock runs out.

"We are confident that this campaign will reinforce Nestle's commitment to supporting families as well as inspire all children to think of and show their love and warmth to mom every day. We aim to reach consumers nationwide, encouraging them to participate in the campaign by telling their moms they love her in their own way. As mom is an important person in our lives, I would like to invite everyone to share the love and make her happy. Let's make every day as warm as Mother's Day together," concluded Ms. Boonhaijaroen.