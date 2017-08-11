MTEC, NSTDA collaborates with the Ministry of Industry and DE to organize the ITCi Award. One of twenty teams to be the winner of The Best Innovation for Senior Housing

Bangkok--11 Aug--Inspire Communications

The National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the Ministry of Science and Technology collaborates with the Bureau of Supporting Industries and the Plastics Institute of Thailand, the Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to organize the "ITCi Award" for "The Best Innovation for Senior Housing," with the theme of housing facilities for independent living. The total awards are worth over 1,000,000 baht. It is a great opportunity to encourage youth to express their creativity and capability in inventing and innovating that caters to the needs of seniors. In addition, it should open up a business opportunity domestically and internationally. The 20 finalists were selected from educational institutes throughout the country. The final round of the competition will be held on Friday 15th of September 2017 at Siam Square One, Floor LG.

"The 20 finalists were selected after they had submitted their initial project proposal and concept. These teams have unique ideas that aim to provide optimum effectiveness for the daily living of seniors, such as intelligent floor modules, mobile humanoid robots for companionship, or multi-purpose shower machines. All the 20 finalists will be eligible to attend training on machine and tool operation and how to use 3D printing for making prototypes at the Industry Transformation Center under the cooperation of the three ministries: The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Industry, and the Ministry of Science and Technology," said Dr. Kriskrai Sitthiseripratip, the Principal Researcher of the National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC, NSTDA), and the Head of the ITCi Award Project.

All parts of the innovations submitted in this competition must be originally made and have never been presented anywhere else before. There must not be any copy or copyright violation. The owner of the innovation submitted in this project is entitled to its intellectual property right. The award for the winner includes prize money of 200,000 baht, a trophy, a certificate, and a study trip to Japan. The award for the runner-up includes prize money of 100,000 baht, a trophy, and a certificate. The award for the second runner-up includes prize money of 50,000 baht, a trophy, and a certificate. The final round will be held on September 15, 2017 at Siam Square One, Floor LG. For further details, please visit our website at https://www.mtec.or.th/itciaward or https://www.facebook.com/ITCiAward.