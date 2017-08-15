Photo Release: THAI Chairman and Management Make Pre-Recorded Broadcast Video on the Occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikits Birthday

Bangkok--15 Aug--Thai Airways International Mr. Areepong Bhoocha-oom (sixth from left), Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (fifth from left), THAI Acting President, and members of THAI Management recently participated in filming a pre-recorded broadcast video at MCOT Public Company Limited in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's birthday that will be celebrated on 12 August 2017.

