Bangkok--15 Aug--Four Point by Sheraton Bangkok Make every birthday a memorable celebration, choose from one of our special 'Birthday Party Packages' to fit your party's needs. Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok would be a perfect birthday party place you've been looking for. The offers valid thru 31st December 2017. Learn more about it here

First GM for New Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre Appointment of IHG veteran Mr. Ian Pirodon at soon-to-open iconic hotel in Thailand's Eastern Seaboard Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces the appointment of Mr. Ian Pirodon as its first General Manager in February 2017, overseeing full...

Professional Designs Dazzled the First Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017 is now entering its final judging stage. Five world-known judges will be gathering to review the final 30 on the shortlist. Jointly organised by JNA & CJNA of UBM Asia, the World...

OKTOBERFEST at The Drunken Leprechaun, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok Speaking about Germans and their biggest celebration. What else is better than OKTOBERFEST? Let's be part of this celebration together by joining us at The Drunken Leprechuan Bangkok Irish Pub. Starting from Saturday 16 September - Tuesday 3 October...

Photo Release: THAI Chairman and Management Make Pre-Recorded Broadcast Video on the Occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikits Birthday Mr. Areepong Bhoocha-oom (sixth from left), Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (fifth from left), THAI Acting President, and members of THAI Management recently participated in filming...

