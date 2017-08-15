Where the best of two worlds tickle your senses in #s-thai-lish flair At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Where the best of two worlds tickle your senses in #s-thai-lish flair At Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 15, 2017 15:43
As part of our continuous journey to define extensively what is Thai Heritage and as a pioneer of Thai hospitality, Dusit Thani Bangkok is immensely proud to invite you to two exceptional evenings where we have asked two wonderful but humble minds, Chef Chalong Sakkapalangkul from dusitD2 and Dusit Princess Chiang Mai who has more knowledge on flavors, ingredients, cooking styles throughout his peregrinations from the United States, to Europe, the Mediterranean and passing through China, Japan and the Pacific and Viravat Cholvanich from Village Farm Winery who is pursuing a lifelong dream in achieving to bring to the Kingdom of Thailand a wine of the finest quality.
They are perpetual scholars in their own specialty to come together and create for you a perfect marriage of Modern Thai cuisine and delicate wines from Korat on 24-25 August 2017 at Champagnes Bar and 22 Kitchen & Bar. They have put together a menu of Modern Thai Cuisine cooking style dishes such as spicy duck sausage or slow-cooked lamb shank in hin lay curry marry perfectly with outstanding boutique wines such as Village Cellar Syrah or Chenin blanc, or Château des Brumes Le Prestige 2013 or Château des Brumes La Fleur 2006.
24 August 2017: Modern Thai Bites Live Stations with Wine Pairing at Champagnes Bar such as Hand cut yellowfin tuna fish finished with kaffir lime essence and coconut lime fish sauce, Slow-cooked bresse chicken in Northern Thai curry, Roasted Australian striploin wagyu beef clothed with hinlay spice, and more at THB 1,500++ per person. Dusit Gold members at THB 1,200++ per person.
25 August 2017: Village Farm Wine Maker Dinner – 6 Course Set Dinner at 22 Kitchen & Bar such as Seared Hokkaido scallops with lemon grass and coconut foam Fish salad with Northern spices, eggplant salad with prawns; Clear yellow chicken soup with ma-khaen; Spicy duck sausage, and more at THB 2,800++ per person. Dusit Gold members at THB 2,500++ per person.
