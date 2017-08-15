OKTOBERFEST at The Drunken Leprechaun, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok

Bangkok--15 Aug--Four Point by Sheraton Bangkok

Speaking about Germans and their biggest celebration. What else is better than OKTOBERFEST?

Let's be part of this celebration together by joining us at The Drunken Leprechuan Bangkok Irish Pub. Starting from Saturday 16 September - Tuesday 3 October 2017. We're throwing big celebration with several food and drinks along with cool entertainments.

Delight your palate with German world-famous dishes such as 'Grilled Sausage Platter' and 'Pork Knuckle'. And quench your thirst with the most-loved booze like 'Erdinger Weissbier', 'Weihenstephan', and 'Paulaner Weissbier'. All are available at irresistible prices!

The Drunken Leprechaun Offering a wide range of Irish food and local and international brews from our Best Brews™ program along with fun and laid-back atmosphere, The Drunken Leprechaun Bangkok comes with great deals and uniquely designed decor. It is guaranteed to be one of the best new hangout spots in town.

For further information and reservation,

Please call 02 309 3000 email fbadmin.sukhumvit15@fourpoints.com