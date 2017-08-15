OKTOBERFEST at The Drunken Leprechaun, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok

OKTOBERFEST at The Drunken Leprechaun, Four Points by Sheraton BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 15, 2017 10:50
Let's be part of this celebration together by joining us at The Drunken Leprechuan Bangkok Irish Pub. Starting from Saturday 16 September - Tuesday 3 October 2017. We're throwing big celebration with several food and drinks along with cool entertainments.
Delight your palate with German world-famous dishes such as 'Grilled Sausage Platter' and 'Pork Knuckle'. And quench your thirst with the most-loved booze like 'Erdinger Weissbier', 'Weihenstephan', and 'Paulaner Weissbier'. All are available at irresistible prices!
The Drunken Leprechaun Offering a wide range of Irish food and local and international brews from our Best Brews™ program along with fun and laid-back atmosphere, The Drunken Leprechaun Bangkok comes with great deals and uniquely designed decor. It is guaranteed to be one of the best new hangout spots in town.
