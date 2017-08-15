Blood Donation for Mother#s Day

Bangkok--15 Aug--Centara Maris Resort Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien led by Chaiphun Thongsuthum, General Manager and Centara Hotels and Resorts Pattaya cooperate with Thai Red Cross Chonburi to organized "Blood Donation for Mother's Day" to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit Regent of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The event is on Friday 11th August 2017 at Maris 2. We realized give a blood for alive and maximum benefit for hospital in Eastern. The event will be continuing every 3 month and this time for the 3rd of year 2017.

Latest Press Release

Blood Donation for Mother#s Day Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien led by Chaiphun Thongsuthum, General Manager and Centara Hotels and Resorts Pattaya cooperate with Thai Red Cross Chonburi to organized "Blood Donation for Mother's Day" to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty...

Where the best of two worlds tickle your senses in #s-thai-lish flair At Dusit Thani Bangkok As part of our continuous journey to define extensively what is Thai Heritage and as a pioneer of Thai hospitality, Dusit Thani Bangkok is immensely proud to invite you to two exceptional evenings where we have asked two wonderful but humble minds, Chef...

dX lab Showcases the Latest Technologies at Techsauce Global Summit 2017 dX lab Thailand, the digital innovation arm of a leading integrated agency network, dentsu X (Thailand), joined forces with its digital business partners showcasing its latest technologies in the first ever global tech conference in Southeast Asia,...

The Mark Hotel Ranked # 1, The World#s Best City Hotel The Mark Hotel, located in one of Manhattan's most coveted and discreet locations a stone's throw from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, received the top rating in Bilanz, Switzerland's leading business magazine, which gave the property...

Nagasaki Champon Noodle Restaurant Chain Ringer Hut Opens First Street-level Store in Thailand on August 6 Ringer Hut Co., Ltd. opened its Ringer Hut Phrom Phong Sukhumvit Store, the first street-level store in Thailand for the "Nagasaki Champon" specialty noodle restaurant chain, on Sunday, August 6. Official Website: http://ringerhut-thailand.com/rh/ The...

Related Topics