dX lab Showcases the Latest Technologies at Techsauce Global Summit 2017

Bangkok--15 Aug--dentsu X Thailand

dX lab Thailand, the digital innovation arm of a leading integrated agency network, dentsu X (Thailand), joined forces with its digital business partners showcasing its latest technologies in the first ever global tech conference in Southeast Asia, "Techsauce Global Summit 2017". The event allowed participants to get up-close with futuristic innovations from around the world as part of promoting tech startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia. The conference aims to encourage government and private sectors to push forward a sustainable growth and development. Attendees included entrepreneurs, investors, SMEs, startup founders, media, marketer and others looking to see latest new tech trends to build a meaningful relationship with key players.

Joined by over 200 top-notch international tech gurus, both the speakers and the panelists, shared knowledge and new ideas. FinTech (Financial Technology) was one among captivating topics which applies technology to enhance financial and investment activities more efficiently. Plus, they also discussed Digital Transformation, UrbanTech (Urban Technology) to fuel government and private sectors to keep up with a significant change in near future.

Mr. Kei Shimada, ‎Global Director of Innovation and Business Development of Global Business Center, Dentsu Inc., and Global Chief Lab Officer of dX lab was one of key speakers who shared his insights on neural technology describing how to maximize capabilities to stay relevant in today's fast-paced and ever-changing digital world. He introduced the "Emotion Analyzer", an innovative and proprietary solution that can deliver real time results of emotions based on users' brainwaves. The tool reflects an integration of business and digital technology which will eventually play the key essential role to nurture marketing communication or known as a term "Neural marketing."

Equipped with this neural technological tools, marketers and brands can gain deeper insight from the customer's brain activities that will help shape target costumers' cohesive experiences towards the use of products. Dentsu innovation network expertly and truly utilizes technology to deliver exceptional and practicable solutions to meet customer's demands in a digital age.

This year, dX lab Thailand joined force with Dentsu Inc. and its technology partners to exhibit the latest projects in the event. Mr. Ryutaro Seki, Senior Creative Director of Communication Design of dentsu X (Thailand), presented new highlights unleashing new ways of learning for children through an educational application called "GLICODE". This is a fun and educational mobile app that allows kids as young as 6 to learn basics of programming and algorithmic thinking in engaging way using "Pocky" a popular confectionery of Glico. Kids can use real Pocky snacks to build a coding sequence in the gameplay to control characters to move as commands with different difficulty levels. The app is specially designed to make learning simple, entertaining and interactive to create new experiences and motivations from the access of digital era.

GLICODE application was widely praised and accepted in the creative cycle since it flawlessly combines technology with the inventiveness that delivers fundamental and profound advantages. It successfully grabbed a bunch of awards at the international stage such as Cannes Lions, One Show and Adfest 2017. For more information and application download link in English, please go to http://cp.glico.jp/glicode/en/

In addition, for the first time in Thailand, dX lab introduced "Smart Shelf," a genius and revolutionary retail shelf platform that will make shopping even more enjoyable. Smart Shelf was originally conceptualized and created by Dentsu MakerLab, the innovation arm of Dentsu Aegis Network Poland, and was co-developed together with dX lab Thailand as a prototype of an interactive shelf which creates engaging in-store experience for customers. It not only helps clients create an engaging experience for customers who want to find out more information on a single product, but also encourage purchasing decision. Moreover, this product is also an invaluable source of consumer behavior's data that can be used to measure and optimize merchandising display by retail clients. This tool can create strengths to particular items to quicken decision-making process and increase sales.

Additionally, dX lab introduced "LiveLike VR," a virtual reality service that gives a whole new level of sports viewing experience via VR tool. The service brings actual 360-degree live sports broadcasting from different angles in football stadiums to users through VR Glass to explore beyond imagination experiences. As "LiveLike VR" makes it more accessible for everyone, it empowers brands to harness innovation into marketing communication to strengthen partner's businesses and leave better impressions on products, services, and content.

Techsauce Global Summit 2017 is organized by Techsauce Media. It is the largest technology conference in Southeast Asia, which gathers the latest information and participants ranging from entrepreneurs, investors, government to media from all across the world as well as SMEs business startups Marketer and those who are interested in the tech startup in one place. The summit was held at Centara Grand at CentralWorld during 28-29 July 2017.