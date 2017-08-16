Photo Release: Hotel receives Highest Certificate for Green Initiatives from the Green Leaf Foundation

Bangkok--16 Aug--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin recently received the certificate of Excellence (Five Leaves) 2016 from Green Leaf Foundation. Dr. Tanawan Sintunawa (right), Vice President and Secretary of the Green Leaf Foundation presented the prestigious certificate to Duenphen Pengkasem (left), Director of Quality Assurance of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. The official ceremony was organized at Mahidol Learning Center, Mahidol University, Salaya Campus on 1st August, 2017.

Latest Press Release

ASEAN Film Festival 2017 Hosted by: Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Centre (Public Organisation) The long-awaited "SAC ASEAN Film Festival 2017" by Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Centre (Public Organisation) this year is held under the "A Look Through Our Windows From Then, To Now And Hereafter" comcept, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Asean...

Photo Release: Hotel receives Highest Certificate for Green Initiatives from the Green Leaf Foundation Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin recently received the certificate of Excellence (Five Leaves) 2016 from Green Leaf Foundation. Dr. Tanawan Sintunawa (right), Vice President and Secretary of the Green Leaf Foundation presented the...

Photo Release: Prolific NANOTEC Executive Committee Meeting Held at the Royal Cliff Distinguished executives of the National Nanotechnology Center (NANOTEC) deliberated executive committee meeting at the award-winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group. The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), makes up an...

PTT Celebrated Queen Sirikits Birthday by Releasing 1 Million Marine Animals To continue with the 4th marine life preservation and bring back the abundance of the Gulf of Thailand as a merit making for Queen Sirikit on her Birthday anniversary. Mr. Saichol Chaowthai, Secretary to the Mayor of Laemchabang City Municipality...

Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin receives Certificate of Five Leaves 2016 from the Green Leaf Foundation David Martens (5th from right), General Manager and the management of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently received the Certificate of Five Leaves 2016 from the Green Leaf Foundation. This award is in recognition of the hotel's...

Related Topics