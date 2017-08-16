SAVOR CANADIAN LOBSTERS AT SEASONAL TASTES FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCH

Bangkok--16 Aug--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit

Save Sunday for a revitalizing Family-Filled Sunday Lunch starring prime Canadian lobster on the buffet at Seasonal Tastes throughout September and October 2017.

Ever intent on indulging diners with delectable dishes composed of the finest in-season produce from all over the world, Seasonal Tastes is the only place for all lobster lovers to be come Sunday.

Canadian cold water lobsters are a breed apart from warm water lobsters which they resemble but a little. Distinguished by their two large claws, the frigid northern climes variety boasts whiter meat with a distinctive flavor all its own.

Recognizing their exclusive qualities, Seasonal Tastes skillful chefs are inspired by the charismatic crustaceans to create a range of Asian- and Western-inspired lobster dishes. Meanwhile, two lobster live stations create nonstop perfections of:

• Canadian Lobster Thermidor

• Grilled Canadian lobster with butter, Italian parsley and lemon sauce

As you and your inner circle explore a typically elevating Sunday lunch buffet together, many more culinary varieties will grace your bowls and plates as well.

Fall back in love with food as bustling chefs continually create a fulfilling feast. Live cooking themes range Mediterranean, featuring authentic fresh pasta, pizzas and risotto, to Asian, offering aromatic local Thai cuisine, regional wok-cooked dishes, and a myriad of noodles. A vibrant theatre kitchen presents traditional roasts and grills of premium quality meats and seafood, and dishes up an avalanche of international specialty recipes.

Give in to finest Japanese selections of sushi, sashimi and more. Explore an ocean-fresh raw seafood food buffet, smoked salmon, imported cold cuts and cheeses, home-baked breads and crisp salads.

For a grand finale, indulge in a sumptuous array of artfully crafted desserts, complete with chocolate fondue and Mövenpick ice creams counter.

As the sound of amiable conversation merges with children's laughter, Westin Kid's Club keeps the young ones enthralled in their own fun-filled haven of engaging games, activities and entertainments.

Served every Sunday from 12:00-15:00 hrs. at Seasonal Tastes. Priced at only THB 1,999 net per person. Half price for children 11-12 years old. Children 3-10 years old accompanied by a paying adult dine free. SPG members are entitled to 35% off when they book through Westin Grande Sukhumvit Bangkok's online store.

Located in the heart of the city on level 7 of the hotel near the Asok-Sukumvit MRT-BTS interchange, Seasonal Taste's special edition Family-Filled Sunday Lunch starring Canadian Lobster unfolds stimulating experiences that friends and family will treasure sharing.

To make a reservation or enroll FREE in SPG®, please call 02 207 8000 or email fb.bangkok@westin.com Visit us on www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok