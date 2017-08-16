SAVOR CANADIAN LOBSTERS AT SEASONAL TASTES FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCH

SAVOR CANADIAN LOBSTERS AT SEASONAL TASTES FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCHGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 16:46
Canadian cold water lobsters are a breed apart from warm water lobsters which they resemble but a little. Distinguished by their two large claws, the frigid northern climes variety boasts whiter meat with a distinctive flavor all its own.
Recognizing their exclusive qualities, Seasonal Tastes skillful chefs are inspired by the charismatic crustaceans to create a range of Asian- and Western-inspired lobster dishes. Meanwhile, two lobster live stations create nonstop perfections of:
Fall back in love with food as bustling chefs continually create a fulfilling feast. Live cooking themes range Mediterranean, featuring authentic fresh pasta, pizzas and risotto, to Asian, offering aromatic local Thai cuisine, regional wok-cooked dishes, and a myriad of noodles. A vibrant theatre kitchen presents traditional roasts and grills of premium quality meats and seafood, and dishes up an avalanche of international specialty recipes.
Served every Sunday from 12:00-15:00 hrs. at Seasonal Tastes. Priced at only THB 1,999 net per person. Half price for children 11-12 years old. Children 3-10 years old accompanied by a paying adult dine free. SPG members are entitled to 35% off when they book through Westin Grande Sukhumvit Bangkok's online store.
Located in the heart of the city on level 7 of the hotel near the Asok-Sukumvit MRT-BTS interchange, Seasonal Taste's special edition Family-Filled Sunday Lunch starring Canadian Lobster unfolds stimulating experiences that friends and family will treasure sharing.
To make a reservation or enroll FREE in SPG®, please call 02 207 8000 or email fb.bangkok@westin.com Visit us on www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok
