Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin receives Certificate of Five Leaves 2016 from the Green Leaf Foundation

Bangkok--16 Aug--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

David Martens (5th from right), General Manager and the management of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin recently received the Certificate of Five Leaves 2016 from the Green Leaf Foundation.

This award is in recognition of the hotel's excellent management of its green practices and initiatives.

"We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious certificate of Five Leaves which is the highest recognition that signifies outstanding performance of our green team and all associates. This reflects the hotels' environmental sustainability efforts in the past eleven years", says Mr. Martens, the hotel's General Manager.

About Green Leaf Foundation

Officially founded and registered on the 17th of March 1998, Green Leaf Foundation was jointly established by the 6 organizations; Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Hotels Association, United Nations Environment Program, Demand Side Management Office of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Association for the Development of Environmental Quality, and Metropolitan Water works Authority. Green Leaf Program for hotels under the Green Leaf Foundation is the first step in the development of environmental quality for the tourism industry. Audited hotels to promote environmental awareness in tourism industry, highest level of resource efficiency of environmental protection will be awarded with Green Leaf Certificate ranging form 1 to 5 leaves, 5 denoting the most practiced hotel in environmental management.

