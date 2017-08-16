Buffet bargains at Thai Tiew Thai #44: 50% off Seafood Buffets at Novotel Bangkok Platinum

Buffet bargains at Thai Tiew Thai #44: 50% off Seafood Buffets at Novotel Bangkok PlatinumGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 12:14
Mark your calendars, because 31st August – 3rd September 2017 is the latest Thai Tiew Thai #44 Fair in Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. It's an unmissable date for hotel buffet fans, so be sure to visit Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam at Booth P300!
• International Seafood Dinner Buffet (Sunday – Thursday), now only THB 706 net/person from THB 1,412 net/person- including free flow soft drinks, hot tea or coffee! Exclusive booth only deal: Buy 5, Get 1 free!
• International Seafood Dinner Buffet (Friday – Saturday), now only THB 824 net/person from THB 1,648 net/person- including free flow soft drinks, hot tea or coffee! Exclusive booth only deal: Buy 8, Get 1 free!
• Seafood Sunday Brunch (Sunday), now only THB 883 net/person from THB 1,766 net/person- including free flow soft drinks, draught beer, house wine, hot tea or coffee! Exclusive booth only deal: Buy 8, Get 1 free!
What's more: spend less and savor more with the International Buffet Lunch (Monday - Saturday), now only THB 350 net/person from THB 588 net/person- including free flow hot tea or coffee! Exclusive booth only deal: Buy 10, Get 1 free!
All buffet offers include free wifi and 3 hours free parking at the hotel. Looking for more besides buffet deals? Relax with tea time with a special 50% off deal for the Afternoon tea set at The Lounge at only THB 350 net/2 persons from THB706 net/2 persons.
Avail yourself of these special deals only at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam's Booth P300 during the event! For more information please contact 02-209-1700 or email h7272@accor.com. See more about our promotions at http://novotelbangkokplatinum.com/special-offers/
