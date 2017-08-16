ROUND ONE FOR GERMAN ROTARIANS AT INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

Bangkok--16 Aug--InterContinental Bangkok

The Rotary Club of Bangkok DACH – the city's first Rotary Club for German speakers – recently held its inaugural dinner at InterContinental Bangkok. The event on 26 July was presided over by guest of honor H.E. Bhichai Rattakul, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand as well as Speaker of the House and leader of the Democrat Party. H.E. Bhichai Rattakul likewise is himself a former President of Rotary International (2002-03).

Also among the more than 100 guests in attendance were District Governor Marasee Skunliew; Past District Governor (PDG) Gen. Saiyud Kerdphol; PDG Alex Mavro; PDG Jason Lim; PDG Vuttichai Wanglee; and PDG Pratheep (Peter) Malhorta. Attending too were current and past presidents of: Rotary Club (RC) Bangkok; RC Bangkok South; RC Bangkapi; RC Dhonburi; RC Bangrak; RC Patumwan; RC Ploenchit; RC BangNa; RC Benjasiri; RC Prakhanong; RC Phoenix Pattaya; RC Jomtien-Pattaya; and RC Royal Hua Hin.

The Rotary Club of Bangkok DACH focuses on expatriates and Thais who have business or professional relations in Germany, Austria or Switzerland. The group holds weekly meetings every Wednesday at InterContinental Bangkok from 18:30 hrs. Proceedings are conducted in English.