Getting powerful benefits of Runners Massage at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld
Wednesday August 16, 2017
Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offers you an amazing treatment "Runner's Massage," which is focused on legs and feet as well as designed to speed recovery, reduce muscles soreness and facilitate injury healing. Therapeutic massage works to elongate the muscles, relieve muscle tightness, restore joint range of motion and improves circulation. It helps to improve your flexibility and reduce your risk of injury. The massage techniques combine European and Thai styles with soothing oils to increase muscle relaxation levels, return to their normal functions and able to work effectively in miraculous ways for 60 minutes, priced at just THB 1,800++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges).
