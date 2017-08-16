Triumph Unveils Julianne Moore as the Global Face of Florale

Triumph Unveils Julianne Moore as the Global Face of FloraleGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 09:20
Luxurious, beautifully crafted and supportive, Florale by Triumph is true to the brand's 131year old heritage of offering trusted fits, innovative techniques and quality craftsmanship. The exquisite collection is worn and loved by Julianne Moore, and features figure-flattering styles, decorated with signature Peony stretch lace, and rich embroideries of irises, dahlias and roses.
Commenting on the announcement, Julianne Moore says, "Florale by Triumph represents everything I hope for in my style - it is elegant, contemporary, and it makes me feel beautiful. The collection is stunning and it's a pleasure to be a part of the Triumph family."
Rankin adds, "Julianne is a dream! She is funny, she is courageous, she is candid, she's totally charismatic. A breath of fresh air. What I love about photographing her is she has this inimitable strength. That is a very rare gift. And it makes my job a real pleasure."
Suzanne McKenna, Global Head of Brand, Triumph says, "After much anticipation, we are proud to introduce Julianne Moore as the face of Florale by Triumph. Julianne is the epitome of a truly sophisticated and stylish modern woman, which makes her the perfect fit for our new collection. We are confident that this special partnership will resonate with women across the world, inspiring them to 'Find the One' with Triumph."
