A DELICIOUS MID-AUTUMN TRADITION: MOONCAKE AT SUMMER PALACE, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

A DELICIOUS MID-AUTUMN TRADITION: MOONCAKE AT SUMMER PALACE, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 13:20
Among the many culinary traditions of China's Mid-Autumn Festival, perhaps no food is better known than mooncakes. Every year when families gather amid brightly lit lanterns on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the delicacy is certain to enhance all celebrations.
Summer Palace upholds this venerable tradition with premium mooncakes made from original recipes by the restaurant's skilled chefs. Ideal as gifts or as a treat for oneself, mooncakes are available in four flavors: signature custard, Chinese date, durian with egg yolk, and lotus seed with egg yolk.
