A DELICIOUS MID-AUTUMN TRADITION: MOONCAKE AT SUMMER PALACE, INTERCONTINENTAL BANGKOK

Among the many culinary traditions of China's Mid-Autumn Festival, perhaps no food is better known than mooncakes. Every year when families gather amid brightly lit lanterns on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the delicacy is certain to enhance all celebrations.

Summer Palace upholds this venerable tradition with premium mooncakes made from original recipes by the restaurant's skilled chefs. Ideal as gifts or as a treat for oneself, mooncakes are available in four flavors: signature custard, Chinese date, durian with egg yolk, and lotus seed with egg yolk.

Elegant gift boxes contain four or eight mooncakes at the following sizes and prices:
• Baht 608 net for box of four pieces (mini)
• Baht 808 net for box of four pieces (large)
• Baht 1,088 net for box of eight pieces (mini)
• Baht 1,288 net for box of eight pieces (large)
Take advantage of an early-bird pricing promotion and receive 15% discount now to 15 September 2017.
Mooncakes by Summer Palace are available in the restaurant as well as at a special booth in the hotel lobby from 15 August to 4 October 2017.
For more information on this exciting promotion, please contact 02 656 0444 ext.6434

