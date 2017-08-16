Best Western Invites Thai Students to Test Their Business Skills

Best Western Invites Thai Students to Test Their Business SkillsGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 17:06
Developed specifically for undergraduate university students in Thailand, the "Social Media Business Plan Contest" offers budding executives from all faculties the opportunity to develop, present and possibly even implement a genuine business strategy for an international hotel group - and WIN an amazing trip to Tokyo!
The concept is simple: students from universities across the Kingdom will be invited to form teams (maximum four students per team) and create a digital business plan that can be used by Best Western Hotels & Resorts in real life. These plans will then be submitted to the hotel group by video.
The Social Media Business Plan Contest kicks off on August 15, 2017, and teams will be able to download the registration form at www.bwdreamscometrue.com. All business plan entries - including videos - must be emailed to asiamarketing@bestwestern.com by September 25, 2017. The live final will be held at Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel on October 19, 2017.
