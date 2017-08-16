Best Western Invites Thai Students to Test Their Business Skills

Bangkok--16 Aug--Best Western Hotels & Resorts - Asia

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is launching an exciting and creative new contest that will enable Thai students to test their business skills in a real life working environment.

Developed specifically for undergraduate university students in Thailand, the "Social Media Business Plan Contest" offers budding executives from all faculties the opportunity to develop, present and possibly even implement a genuine business strategy for an international hotel group - and WIN an amazing trip to Tokyo!

The concept is simple: students from universities across the Kingdom will be invited to form teams (maximum four students per team) and create a digital business plan that can be used by Best Western Hotels & Resorts in real life. These plans will then be submitted to the hotel group by video.

The successful team will win an amazing holiday for all four people to Tokyo, including flights and a three-night stay at Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande!

The Social Media Business Plan Contest kicks off on August 15, 2017, and teams will be able to download the registration form at www.bwdreamscometrue.com. All business plan entries - including videos - must be emailed to asiamarketing@bestwestern.com by September 25, 2017. The live final will be held at Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel on October 19, 2017.