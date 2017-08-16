Thailands Seasonal Dish for August Rock Lobster at Liu Restaurant

Bangkok--16 Aug--Conrad Bangkok

A real treasure of the deep comes to our neo-classic Chinese restaurant Liu for the month of August. Rock Lobsters are one of the most delicious and enjoyable shellfish in the world and what our Master Chinese Chef Jacky Chan does with them makes our guests wish they were available all year round.

Primarily caught between June and December, the Rock Lobster, also known as the Spiny Lobster, is now in its high season and at its best. Found in most warm waters of the world's seas, its meat is high in protein and vitamin B12, which are healthy complements to its succulent taste and the tender texture of its flesh, making it a gourmand's joy to eat.

Enjoy throughout August 2017 at Liu

– Wok Fried Rock Lobster Tak Tan with Spicy Salt THB 690++

Liu is open for lunch daily from 11:30 – 14:30 hrs and for dinner 18:00 – 10:30 hrs, and is located on the 3rd floor of Conrad Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 690 9999 or e-mail bkkci.info@conradhotels.com. Visit us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok