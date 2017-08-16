Take a little time for tea at Zing Bakery

Bangkok--16 Aug--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Take a little time for tea if you would like to make your day different and treat yourself to an indulgent afternoon tea "Parisian tea-time" at Zing Bakery on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld available every day from 15.00 to 17.00 hrs, priced at only THB 699++ per couple (plus government tax and service charges).

This specially crafted afternoon tea is your perfect indulgence, a better way to spend an afternoon spoiling yourself, catching up with friends or sharing some quality time with your other half. Our sweets and pastries are homemade using fresh products, served with a pot of premium TWG tea. The high tea set features a tempting selection of assorted macaroons, Paris Brest, chocolate eclair, vanilla mille feuille and pâte à choux. Zing Bakery also offers a variety of savoury delights, including bite-sized duck liver terrine, tuna tartar and smoked salmon with sour cream and chives.

For more information, please call us at: 0 2100 1234 ext. 6485