TAKE A TRIP TO PARIS WITH CAFE CLAIRES VOYAGE A PARIS AFTERNOON TEA SET

TAKE A TRIP TO PARIS WITH CAFE CLAIRES VOYAGE A PARIS AFTERNOON TEA SETGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 13:02
A timeless tradition that lives on at Oriental Residence Bangkok, Cafe Claire introduces the unique Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea as the new theme starting in August. In the Parisian ambience of Cafe Claire, you can now indulge in traditional French treats in accompaniment to a selection of premium TWG teas on a tranquil afternoon.
The Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea set includes classic French items with a creative twist, including lime pistachio mille-feuilles, St. Honore cakes, Mont Blanc cakes, white chocolate mousse domes, madeleines, Charlotte cakes, savoury croissant sandwiches, and probably the most eye-catching dessert of them all, the Duchesse, which is a stunning giant red raspberry lemon macaron majestically placed on an Eiffel Tower stand. The Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea gained its name from a recent competition held on Oriental Residence Bangkok's Facebook page where the contestant with the best name won a free Afternoon Tea experience for two!
Latest Press Release
Among the many culinary traditions of China's Mid-Autumn Festival, perhaps no food is better known than mooncakes. Every year when families gather amid brightly lit lanterns on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the...
A timeless tradition that lives on at Oriental Residence Bangkok, Cafe Claire introduces the unique Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea as the new theme starting in August. In the Parisian ambience of Cafe Claire, you can now indulge in traditional...
Inspired by the many challenges of finding useful information about Mothers, Marketbuzzz, the leading mobile research company in Thailand, launched its Mother's Panel to connect Mothers with many of Thailand's leading brands to help them with their...
Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offers you an amazing treatment "Runner's Massage," which is focused on legs and feet as well as designed to speed recovery, reduce muscles soreness and facilitate injury...
A real treasure of the deep comes to our neo-classic Chinese restaurant Liu for the month of August. Rock Lobsters are one of the most delicious and enjoyable shellfish in the world and what our Master Chinese Chef Jacky Chan does with them makes our...