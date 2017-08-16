TAKE A TRIP TO PARIS WITH CAFE CLAIRES VOYAGE A PARIS AFTERNOON TEA SET

Bangkok--16 Aug--Amari Watergate Bangkok

A timeless tradition that lives on at Oriental Residence Bangkok, Cafe Claire introduces the unique Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea as the new theme starting in August. In the Parisian ambience of Cafe Claire, you can now indulge in traditional French treats in accompaniment to a selection of premium TWG teas on a tranquil afternoon.

The Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea set includes classic French items with a creative twist, including lime pistachio mille-feuilles, St. Honore cakes, Mont Blanc cakes, white chocolate mousse domes, madeleines, Charlotte cakes, savoury croissant sandwiches, and probably the most eye-catching dessert of them all, the Duchesse, which is a stunning giant red raspberry lemon macaron majestically placed on an Eiffel Tower stand. The Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea gained its name from a recent competition held on Oriental Residence Bangkok's Facebook page where the contestant with the best name won a free Afternoon Tea experience for two!

This promotion is exclusively available from 1 August to 31 October 2017 from 14:30 to 17:00.

The Voyage à Paris Afternoon Tea set is priced at 1,500 THB++ for two people and comes with a choice of TWG teas.

For more information and reservations, please call Cafe Claire at +66 (0) 2125 9000 ext. 9080 or emailreservations@oriental-residence.com.