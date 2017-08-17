Thai Teaw Thai #44

Bangkok--17 Aug--Four Point by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15 Come back again, "Thai Teaw Thai # 44" August 31 - September 3, 2016 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, with many offers and special promotions from Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15, visit us at BOOTH P367. กลับมาอีกครั้งกลับ "งาน ไทยเที่ยวไทย ครั้งที่ 44" วันที่ 31 ส.ค. - 3 ก.ย. 2560 นี้ ณ ศูนย์การประชุมแห่งชาติสิริกิติ์ พร้อม ข้อเสนอ มากมาย และ โปรโมชั่นราคาสุดพิเศษ จาก โรงแรม Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15 มา เยี่ยมชมเราได้ ที่บูธ P367

Latest Press Release

