Food Hotel Thailand 2017 Catering to Industry for 25 Successful Years

Food Hotel Thailand 2017 Catering to Industry for 25 Successful YearsGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 17, 2017 15:22
Food & Hotel Thailand (FHT) 2017 celebrates 25 years of successfully presenting the best solutions for food and hospitality business across Thailand and the region. FHT2017 returns bigger, better and fresher than ever before with new exhibitors, products, events and competitions taking place from Wed 6th to Sat 9th September 2017, at BITEC, Bangkok.
Under this year's theme, Refreshing Premium Business, Food & Hotel Thailand 2017 will present over 370 exhibitors 30 countries and 7 international pavilions from Belgium, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Taiwan and the USA, and is expecting 30,000 trade professional visitors.
As Thailand's travel and tourism industries continue to expand so does the need for more and new food and hospitality solutions. In 2017, Thailand is forecasted to generate more than 2.7 trillion baht in tourism revenue, which is equivalent to more than 10% growth from last year.
FHT is recognised as Thailand's premier international trade event for food and hospitality business and is also growing 10% this year as the event presents new ideas, products and competitions to promote industry growth and development. New for FHT2017 includes:
"Over the past 25 years Food & Hotel Thailand has been delivering the best range of F&B and hospitality solutions for Thailand's constantly evolving and expanding industry. FHT is the Industry's Choice for trade professionals to find new ideas, new products, learn new skills and connect with the world's best companies." Said Mr. Justin Pau, General Manager, UBM BES
FHT2017 line-up of premium exhibitors include Athena, Boonrawd, Cafes Richard, Cambro, Catunambu, Carpigiani Group, Conti, Convotherm, CP Meiji, Dapper, Darling, Fujimak, Guy Degrenne, Hafele, Hobart, i-cream solutions, Image Laundry Systems, Italasia Electro, Jaspal Home, Kannegiesser, KCG, Kenwood, Kitchen Aid, LA Cimbali, Lamb Weston, Lucky Flame, Manitowoc, Maruzen, NEC Corporation, Nemox, Panomrung, Peerapat, Rational, Royal Porcelain, Silikal, Simmons Bedding, Seven-Five, Springmate, Stölzle Glasgruppe, Surapon Foods, Thai Nippon Foods, US Meat Export Federation, Winterhalter, Zojirushi and many many more.
"FHT is the strongest supported industry event in Thailand. Working together with the industry's leading associations to present the biggest range of professional events to support and encourage new skills development and training making FHT a "must-attend" event for industry professionals." Added Mr. Pau
FHT2017 includes; Thailand's 19th Hospitality Industry Congress by the Thai Hotels Association (THA), Thailand's 23rd International Culinary Cup (TICC) by Thailand Chefs Association (TCA), Thai Restaurant Association Seminar, 4th Thailand National Latte Art Championship 2017, 13th FBAT International Wine Challenge, Wine Seminars, Best Sommelier in French and Thai Wines Competition 2017, Executive Housekeeper Association Workshop and Seminar, Hotels & Building Chief Engineering's Club Seminar, Dusit Thani College Seminars, MSC Thai Culinary School Seminar and many more.
Food & Hotel Thailand (FHT) 2017 will take place Wed 6th to Sat 9th September 2017 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Halls 103 to 105. Opening hours are from 10am to 6pm every day.
