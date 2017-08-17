Green tea tiramisu

Bangkok--17 Aug--Asia Hotel Bangkok August : Our unique and remarkable Green tea tiramisu will satisfy the green tea admirors from Asia Bakery. Special promotion of cake and offer 30 % discount on all cake and bread. From 17.00 - 20.00 Hrs. For more information, please call 02-217-0808 Ext. 5358, 5268

Photo Release: CELEBRATING INDIAS 70th INDEPENDENCE DAY AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK H.E. Mr. Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi, Ambassador of India to Thailand (4th from left), hosted a reception in celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Independence Day of India and the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Thailand at the...

เปิดอบรมหลักสูตร Oracle Database ประจำเดือน สิงหาคม-กันยายน 2560 Thailand Training Center เปิดอบรมหลักสูตร Oracle Database ประจำเดือน สิงหาคม และ กันยายน 2560 ดังนี้ 1.Oracle Database : Performance Tuning 28 - 31 August , 1 Sep 2017 ราคา 17,000 บาท 2.Oracle Database11g : SQL&PL/SQL Fundamental 4 - 7 September 2017...

Hainan-Themed Day Held at China Pavilion of Astana 2017 Expo "Please come to Tianya Haijiao where spring dwells all year round; please come to Tianya Haijiao where blossoms and fruits are up hills and down dales." On August 14th, 2017, the Hainan-themed Day event, titled "Beautiful Hainan, Healthy Island", was...

Photo Release: Hi-end Innovation Haiers Modern Match Hi-end Innovation…Mr. Zhang Zhenghui (4th from left), President of Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer and distributor of Haier household appliances, recently organized "Haier's Modern Match" event to launch 13...

