A Timeless Wedding Promotion at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

General Press Releases Thursday August 17, 2017 12:12
Bangkok--17 Aug--Sheraton Grande
Make your wedding day dreams come true at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok with our "A Timeless Wedding" promotion.

Loving couples booking their wedding from August 1 – December 31, 2017 for weddings held up to March 31, 2018 can take advantage of a host of special benefits provided by the hotel and our professional wedding partners.

Book our "A Timeless Wedding" package and enjoy:
• One tier upgrade of wedding package
• Complimentary 2-night stay with breakfast for 2 persons at Le Meridien Phuket
• 20% off flower fee (original fee is 30,000 Baht net)
• 50% off bring in beverage service fee (original fee is 500 Baht net per bottle)
• 40-50% off on selected items of jewelry by Golden Pond
• 10% off invitation cards and wedding favors by Anya
• Cash voucher valued 10,000 Baht net to spend on a bridal dress at Myriad Grande Monde
• 20% off bridal shoes by Sirena
• Wedding day treatment by Aveda using skin care products
• Special offers for wedding photography and video by Art of Aud
• Special offers for wedding suits at Groom & Friend's by G2000

In addition, couples booking their wedding during the promotion period of August 1 – October 31, 2017 using a KTC credit card with a spend of 200,000 Baht net will enjoy KTC FLEXI with 6-months 0% interest and receive a Central Department Store gift voucher valued of 2,000 Baht.

From August 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018, spend more than 400,000 Baht on your wedding at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit using your KTC credit card and you will receive a voucher for 1-night stay on your wedding day. Our top spender will also win a sparkling heart-shaped diamond ring by Jubilee Diamond valued at 18,000 Baht. The winner will be announced after March 31, 2018.

Make your dream wedding come true at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit.
To discover more, contact our professional wedding team at events.sgs@luxurycollection.com or call 0 2649 8307.

