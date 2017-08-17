A Timeless Wedding Promotion at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

A Timeless Wedding Promotion at Sheraton Grande SukhumvitGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 17, 2017 12:12
Loving couples booking their wedding from August 1 – December 31, 2017 for weddings held up to March 31, 2018 can take advantage of a host of special benefits provided by the hotel and our professional wedding partners.
In addition, couples booking their wedding during the promotion period of August 1 – October 31, 2017 using a KTC credit card with a spend of 200,000 Baht net will enjoy KTC FLEXI with 6-months 0% interest and receive a Central Department Store gift voucher valued of 2,000 Baht.
From August 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018, spend more than 400,000 Baht on your wedding at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit using your KTC credit card and you will receive a voucher for 1-night stay on your wedding day. Our top spender will also win a sparkling heart-shaped diamond ring by Jubilee Diamond valued at 18,000 Baht. The winner will be announced after March 31, 2018.
