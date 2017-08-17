Thailands No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN Retailer, Index Living Mall plans to open across Indonesian with mega retailer partner, CT Corp, launching 1st store in Jakarta.

Bangkok--17 Aug--Index Living Mall

It's part of the group vision to be top of mind Home Furnishings Stores in ASEAN

'Index Living Mall' (ILM), No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN retailer with the highest number of branches across the country, self-owned factories, and a world class exporter, has declared the partnership with 'CT Corp': Indonesian's No.1 business group in several business segment, including 'Mega Group' finance company, 'CT Global Resources', and 'Trans Corp' multi-entertainment complex/hotel and Transmart Retail. The first store opened at PT. Retail's Transmart Carrefour, Cempaka Putih, Jakarta, on 2,500 sq.m. retail space. The grand opening day was organized on 11th August 2017, under the concept of 'The Best is Back'. Special sales promotion were offered to customers to celebrate the new branch launch. A further 4 stores shall open between September to December this year, followed by another 5-10 stores each year until 2020 with the goal to become the Top of Mind Home Furnishings Stores in Indonesia. The event has also been honored with H.E. Mr.Pitchayaphant Charnbhumidol, Ambassador of Thailand to Indonesia.

Mr.Pisith Patamasatayasonthi, President and CEO of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd revealed that "The trend of home furnishings products market in ASEAN region is expanding well. With key factors such as expansion of markets, income, and customer behavior. We are truly enthusiastic to study the possibility of investment opportunities as well as business strategies in each country, in order to lead us to becoming one of the largest home furnishings and accessories retail chains in ASEAN by 2020. Recently, we have been able to partner up Index Living Mall with CT Corp which is the largest capital group in Indonesia. This move demonstrates that we are more than ready to expand our business internationally and set to become the leader in home furnishings business. So, right now we have been working hard to open the first Index Living Mall branch in Indonesia under the concept of 'The Best is Back' which represents our 6 key strategies and a special sales promotion offered to our new customers. Moreover, the company plans to expand itsadditional 4 stores ranging in size from 1,000sq.m.to 2,000sq.m. by the end of 2017 and within Transmart Carrefour locations. We can expect to see as many as 5-10 stores next year and annually through2020. This clearly demonstrates our confidence in the strength of Index Living Mall in tens terms of brand and product under the 4 Joys concept.

Mr.Ekaridhi Patamasatayasonthi, Director International Business Development of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd said "We believe that the home furnishings business in Indonesia has a high potential to go far particularly through our partnership with Transmart Retail. Apart from the slowdown in fashion and IT gadgets, the home furnishings markets has growth potential. The expansion of our new regional market in Indonesia will help increase revenue share from International up to 14% this year from our current level of 8% and will shape Index Living Mall to become a successful regional player."

Besides, the potential of CT Corp under the supervision of Mr.Chairul Tanjung, Indonesian tycoon and Transmart Carrefour retail business owners, is one of the key factors that supports Index Living Mall in penetrating into the right market locations, approaching to the right target groups, as well as expanding customer bases. "We strongly hope that our franchise expansion in Indonesian market will build trust of Index Living Mall among our customers here in terms of its high quality, international standard, cutting-edge design and product which has been specially selected of the market in Indonesia" he said.

Mr.Shafie Shamsuddin, President Director and CEO of PT. Trans Retail Indonesia highlighted that "This strategic partnership is expected to provide added value for Indonesian consumers with more and more sophisticated choices of furniture products at Index Living Mall that are integrated in one area with Transmart Carrefour. Surely this will provide a trend of positive and complementary consumer spending needs between Transmart Carrefour and Index Living Mall as well as we help to provide place and space for local products to partner with us"

"We have successfully expanded our International Retail Business across Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and now Indonesia as well as having strategic partners in place for the export of our products into Japan, Korea, The America, Europe. The International Retail Business represented 8% of total retail sales against Thailand in 2016." according to Mr.Gerard McGurk, Head of International Business Development of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd.

The concept of 'The Best is Back' which would represent the 6 Best key strategies. First, The Best Furniture Lifestyle Store, Index Living Mall sells all home furnishings products in best style and best material. Second, The Best Value, the products are worth every sen of the price. There is no need to wait for the sales promotion because Index Living Mall has own factory. Third, The Best Design, the designs are being created by famous designers from all over the world such as Italy, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Fourth, The Best Quality, every single piece of the products is being well made from the best selection of materials to ensure the best quality for the customers. Fifth, The Best Impression, Index Living Mall customer service is beyond expectation, not just the fast shipping service but also quick installing from our professionals. With 3D designer specialist service through 360 degree perspective within 30 minutes via 3D-Rooms-to-show program. Finally, Sixth, The Best Offers, Index Living Mall offers numerous special deals, promotions and privileges during the grand opening celebration.