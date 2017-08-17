dentsu X Joins Force with Sports and Media Giants Presenting 2nd year of Team Thailand, Getting Thais Reunited to Root for Sea Games 2017

Bangkok--17 Aug--4D Communications

dentsu X (Thailand), formerly known as Dentsu media (Thailand), a global leading sports and content marketing agency alongside with National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), Siam Sports Syndicate PCL reinforced the success of "Team Thailand" from last year by partnering with media giants namely, VGI Global Media PCL and BEC-Tero Entertainment PLC to strengthen media services and raise "Team Thailand" awareness among sports lovers.

dentsu X, a subsidiary of Dentsu Aegis Network (Thailand) led by Mr. Sarnchatt Chansrakao, Chief Executive Officer of dentsu X Thailand hosted a press conference of the 2nd year of the campaign "Team Thailand" announcing the 2017 cheering theme "Get Reunited for Thailand" at Q Space MC, the Emquartier in Bangkok. With the team further strengthened, the campaign "Team Thailand" is even better equipped to once again bring electrifying sports cheering experiences to and fire up Thai people to get ready for the upcoming 29th Sea Games during 19-30 August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Prof. Charoen Wattanasin, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, revealed, "The National Olympic Committee attaches great importance to the campaign "Team Thailand". Sea Games will be the first arena that gives athletes good opportunities to showcase their talents to the Thai people. We are determined to make Team Thailand be a center to root for Thai athletes to win medals in all sports events. As we all know, all athletes have been prepared for the games to win medals for the Thai people. More importantly, the moral support and cheering from people nationwide will be a vital force to help them bring victories. On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, I would like to urge all Thais to root for Thailand once again in this coming 29th Sea Games." For this year, I would like to give a big thank to great alliances; Siam Sport Syndicates Co.,Ltd. main sponsorship of Team Thailand in all matches and this year Easy Buy PLC. providing UME Plus Cash Card, Muang Thai Life Assurance PLC, ICP Fertilizer Co.,Ltd, Ajinomoto Co.,(Thailand) Ltd.,Panasonic Siew Sale (Thailand)Co.,Ltd. and Thai Smile Airways Co.,Ltd.

Mr. Sarnchatt Chansrakao, Chief Executive Officer of dentsu X Thailand, said "Team Thailand not only plays a vital role in promoting a sports culture in Thailand to be on par with international communities but also amplify strength and create a thriving and sustainable sports ecosystem based on the new dentsu X proposition 'Experience Beyond Exposure.' With our best-in-class integrated and diversified services, we can create content that efficiently provides consumer engagement and unleash impactful experiences. Team Thailand is certainly a center of Thai hearts and moral support. Together, we will send a huge volume of cheering to all Thai athletes to fight and grab medals for us in Sea Games 2017."

With continued trust from National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), dentsu X has been assigned to run Team Thailand campaign for the second year. "As a representative of dentsu X, I would like to thank National Olympic Committee of Thailand, media partners, Dentsu Aegis Network and other partners that believe in us and allow us to make another history with 'Team Thailand.' We will unitedly uphold Thailand's sports culture with pride," said Mr. Sarnchatt.

Mr. Soonthorn Areerak, Managing Director Commercial and Investment of dentsu X Thailand, said "dentsu X is consistently committed to developing sports and content marketing strategies. With strong support from Dentsu Inc. in Japan, a global sports business specialist, dentsu X is fully equipped with tools and capabilities to help bring success to the campaigns. We're particularly specialized in managing marketing rights of sport and content marketing. We believe that this will absolutely bring about a significant achievement to Team Thailand."

Dr. Sarayuth Mahawaleerat, Managing Director of Siam Sport Syndicate Plc., said, "As a media, we would like to ignite the sports craze in the country and keep its momentum going. We are beyond pleased to join the campaign 'Team Thailand.' We will serve as a bridge for Thai people to consistently engage with sports players' dedication and strong will right from the period of preparation to a moment of victory in Sea Games."

The campaign "Team Thailand" will continually launch activities towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. The campaign "Team Thailand" would like to invite all Thais to root for our athletes by liking, sharing or commenting on Team Thailand Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/teamthailandofficial/. Let's show the cheering power of sports lover in this upcoming Sea Games. You can watch sports games through televised broadcasting and other media channels starting today.