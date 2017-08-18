Carlson Rezidor Deborah Haines Joins Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok

Bangkok--18 Aug--midas pr

Carlson Rezidor Hotels Group appoints Deborah Haines as General Manager of downtown Bangkok hotel.

Carlson Hotels Asia Pacific Capital Group announces the appointment of Deborah Haines as new general manager of Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, effective from 7 August 2017.

U.K. native Deborah Haines brings to the position more than three decades of hospitality industry experience, the past 18 years of which have been with Carlson Rezidor Group. Prior to joining Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, Deborah was District Director for the group in Russia, responsible there for nine properties. Deborah's experience likewise includes GM positions at Radisson Blu hotels in Sochi and Moscow; in Sofia, Bulgaria; and in Durham, U.K. Her now 10 years of GM experience began in London at Park Inn Hyde Park.

Deborah prepared for her career in the hospitality industry in the mid-1980s by earning diplomas in hotel management as well as in hotel and catering administration, also completing several management and training programs.

In all her postings, Deborah Haines has impressed colleagues with an extensive knowledge of all facets of hotel operation, from the smallest details of housekeeping to the big-picture considerations of local and global economic conditions. Indeed, regarding the latter Deborah has a proven track record of exceeding financial expectations at each property she's managed and overseen.

Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok welcomes Deborah Haines to the Thai capital. The hotel's management and staff look forward to learning and benefitting from her wide-ranging experience.