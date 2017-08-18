Carlson Rezidor Deborah Haines Joins Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok

Carlson Rezidor Deborah Haines Joins Radisson Blu Plaza BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 18:08
U.K. native Deborah Haines brings to the position more than three decades of hospitality industry experience, the past 18 years of which have been with Carlson Rezidor Group. Prior to joining Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, Deborah was District Director for the group in Russia, responsible there for nine properties. Deborah's experience likewise includes GM positions at Radisson Blu hotels in Sochi and Moscow; in Sofia, Bulgaria; and in Durham, U.K. Her now 10 years of GM experience began in London at Park Inn Hyde Park.
Deborah prepared for her career in the hospitality industry in the mid-1980s by earning diplomas in hotel management as well as in hotel and catering administration, also completing several management and training programs.
In all her postings, Deborah Haines has impressed colleagues with an extensive knowledge of all facets of hotel operation, from the smallest details of housekeeping to the big-picture considerations of local and global economic conditions. Indeed, regarding the latter Deborah has a proven track record of exceeding financial expectations at each property she's managed and overseen.
Latest Press Release
Carlson Rezidor Hotels Group appoints Deborah Haines as General Manager of downtown Bangkok hotel. Carlson Hotels Asia Pacific Capital Group announces the appointment of Deborah Haines as new general manager of Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, effective from...
Come on down to Hotel Baraquda Pattaya and indulge in our sensationally seductive tapas and beers promotion. Featuring an array of items to choose from, some our tantalizing homemade tapas include focaccia with smoked salmon and avocado tartare, grilled...
Mrs. Piangruetai Sivaratana, Vice President – Korat Operation and Thailand Country Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (4th from left) presented the donation to support the construction of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri...
Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates the French cuisine whole month in our exclusive weekend buffets. We have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups,...
Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of Mitr Phol Group and Krisda Monthienvichienchai (4th left), Chief Executive Officer and President, Mitr Phol Group announced the launch of 'No Corruption' activity to mark the group's 2017 Corporate Governance Day,...