Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam launches Chinese all-day dining promo at The SQUARE!

Bangkok--18 Aug--Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam

Why travel all the way to China when you can enjoy authentic Chinese specialities right in the heart of Pratunam? Starting September 1st 2017, The SQUARE Restaurant at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam is proud to showcase the skillful culinary art of our chefs in creating delicious dishes utilizing only the finest ingredients for a feast with the family, or to enjoy during lunch or dinner.

Whether for lunch or dinner, diners can opt for elaborate set menus for 2 persons, starting at only THB 2,000++ and offering a complete journey through the best of the menu. Try favored delicacies such as steamed shrimp with bamboo pith, fresh fish maw and black mushrooms in clear soup, stir-fried scallops in X.O sauce, deep-fried tiger prawns in chili & salt and sweet desserts such as chilled honeydew melon with sago seeds.

Beyond the set menus, a broad selection of Chinese appetizers and main dishes is waiting to be sampled, with dim sum starting at only THB 60++/basket. Savor a selection of dim sum classics like steamed "har gau" shrimp dumplings or steamed crab legs with curry powder, or go for a platter of Chinese BBQ meats with honey-roasted duck, red BBQ pork and crispy pork belly. Authentic dessert options like gingko nuts and water chestnut in hot syrup round off the experience.

These Chinese delicacies are now available for all to enjoy every day from 1st September 2017 onwards until 30th November 2017 at The SQUARE Restaurant on the 6th floor. Lunch service is from 11:30am – 2:30pm, dinner service from 6:00pm – 10:00pm, and a la carte options can be ordered from 11:30am – 10:00pm. Accor Plus member dining benefits apply. For more information or to book your table http://novotelbangkokplatinum.com/offers/chinese-food-promotion/ , email h7272-fb1@accor.com or call 02-209-1700 ext. 8703, or see http://novotelbangkokplatinum.com/special-offers/