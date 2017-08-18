Photo Release: World Gas Celebrates the 38th anniversary.

Bangkok--18 Aug--WP Energy Invite you to purchase 1 gas cylinder to give 1 Baht donation for "Breakfast for kids" project Ms. Chomkamol Poompanmoung (The fourth from left), Deputy Chief Executive Officer of WP Energy Public Co., Ltd., which is known under the brand "World Gas", and Mrs. Chitra Thumborisuth, (The third from right), National Director of World Vision Foundation of Thailand, kicks off the "energize the power to warm heart" project as the 2nd year. The purpose of this project is to give smile the underprivileged children by sharing the happiness and warmth. One baht from every gas cylinder sold from today to September 15, 2017 will be contributed to World Vision Foundation of Thailand for next project expense. Mr.Naphat (Nai) – and His mother, Pimpaka (Moo) Siangsomboon recently participated in the event at the Living room in SHOW DC, RAMA 9 .

