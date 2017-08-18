Photo Release: Mitr Phol Group launches #No Corruption activity to mark 2017 Corporate Governance Day Fostering the culture of cultivating ethical business practices

Bangkok--18 Aug--Ogilvy Public Relations Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of Mitr Phol Group and Krisda Monthienvichienchai (4th left), Chief Executive Officer and President, Mitr Phol Group announced the launch of 'No Corruption' activity to mark the group's 2017 Corporate Governance Day, the event regularly held every year to cultivate the culture of good corporate governance and ethical business practices among management team and employees. In 2017, Mitr Phol Group also participated in the Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC), an initiative by the Thai private sector to take parts in tackling corruption problem via collective action.

Latest Press Release

French Theme Buffets at Mercure Pattaya Hotel Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates the French cuisine whole month in our exclusive weekend buffets. We have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups,...

Photo Release: Mitr Phol Group launches #No Corruption activity to mark 2017 Corporate Governance Day Fostering the culture of cultivating ethical business practices Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of Mitr Phol Group and Krisda Monthienvichienchai (4th left), Chief Executive Officer and President, Mitr Phol Group announced the launch of 'No Corruption' activity to mark the group's 2017 Corporate Governance Day,...

Surprise Your Mom at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel We all know that mom's the one so why not surprise her to a very special meal with her nearest and dearest? Our Executive Chef and his team have created a magical 4-course set menu to celebrate this once a year occasion, with FREE CAKE for Mom! Available...

Turkish Airlines Gives Teams Up with Social Media Celebrities to Fight Famine and Drought in Somalia Africa's Top International Carrier Ships Second Cargo Plane Full of Food Supplies to Save Lives. Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines is a leader in terms of international destinations served and Africa's top international...

WORLD FASHION DAY CELEBRATION AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK The Continent Hotel Bangkok contributes to celebrating World Fashion Day on Monday, August 21st at its rooftop Modern Thai Restaurant and Bar, Bangkok Heightz. Dedicated to the work of models and wannabe models, the hotel is offering a special 20%...

Related Topics