Photo Release: Seagate Thailand supports the construction of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Building, Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital

Bangkok--18 Aug--Sir (Thailand) Mrs. Piangruetai Sivaratana, Vice President – Korat Operation and Thailand Country Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (4th from left) presented the donation to support the construction of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Building, Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital (Accidents and Emergency Center) amounted 500,000 Baht (Five Hundred Thousand Baht Only) to Mr. Somchai Assawasudsakorn, Director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital (far right). Mr. Wichian Chantaranothai, Nakorn Ratchasima Governor and President of the Building Construction Project (2nd from right) also took part in this sponsorship presentation ceremony recently.

