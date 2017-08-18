Luxellence เชิญท่านร่วมสัมมนาฟรี เผยเทคนิคแฟชั่นไทยสู่เวทีโลก

กรุงเทพฯ--18 ส.ค.--Luxellence Center Luxellence เชิญท่านร่วมสัมมนาฟรี Fashion Brand: From Local to Global "เผยเทคนิคแฟชั่นไทยสู่เวทีโลก" เวลา : 24 สิงหาคม 2560 | 13:00 - 16:30 สถานที่ : LUXELLENCE LEARNING CENTER อาคารปัญจภูมิ 1 ชั้น 3 ไขกลยุทธ์ 'Q DESIGN AND PLAY'1 ใน 10 แบรนด์ไทย ไปอวดโฉมใน PARIS FASHION WEEK เวทีแฟชั่นที่ดีไซน์เนอร์ทั่วโลกต่างถวิลหา ใครจะคิดว่า เขาจะพิชิตมันได้ภายใน 4 ปี เท่านั้น! Speakers: -ขวัญตา ศิริวัจนางกูร รองผู้อำนวยการ ศูนย์องค์ความรู้ด้านลักชัวรี่ Luxellence Center และ อาจารย์และที่ปรึกษาด้านการสื่อสารแบรนด์ -ประพัฒน์ สมบูรณ์สิทธิ์ ผู้ก่อตั้งและ Creative Director แบรนด์ Q Design and Play สำรองที่นั่งออนไลน์เท่านั้นที่ https://FashionFromLocalToGlobal.eventbrite.com/ -ไม่มีค่าใช้จ่ายในการอบรม -บรรยายเป็นภาษาไทย -ไม่อนุญาตให้บันทึก VDO หมายเหตุ : สำรองที่นั่งออนไลน์เท่านั้น ตั้งแต่วันนี้ ถึง วันที่ 23 ส.ค. 60 ก่อนเที่ยงเท่านั้น! รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม : 02-071-2946, 02-071-2948 Location LUXELLENCE LEARNING CENTER อาคารปัญจภูมิ 1 ชั้น 3

