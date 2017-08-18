French Theme Buffets at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--18 Aug--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates the French cuisine whole month in our exclusive weekend buffets. We have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups, prepared salads, cheese platters & an array of traditional French desserts' we intend to represent the true celebration of the French cuisine.

Every Friday & Saturday of August from 18.30 pm to 22.00 pm: THB 699 Net

(50% discount for children age 5 - 12 and Free for kids under the age of 5)

For more details please contact +66 (0) 3876 9999 or mcx@mercurepattaya.com

*Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only