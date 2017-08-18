Cervezas y Tapas at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Cervezas y Tapas at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By SofitelGeneral Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 12:50
Come on down to Hotel Baraquda Pattaya and indulge in our sensationally seductive tapas and beers promotion. Featuring an array of items to choose from, some our tantalizing homemade tapas include focaccia with smoked salmon and avocado tartare, grilled Australian beef and tomato salsa on a baguette and chicken lollipops to name but a few of the bite-sized pieces of heaven on the menu.
