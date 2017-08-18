Cervezas y Tapas at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Bangkok--18 Aug--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Come on down to Hotel Baraquda Pattaya and indulge in our sensationally seductive tapas and beers promotion. Featuring an array of items to choose from, some our tantalizing homemade tapas include focaccia with smoked salmon and avocado tartare, grilled Australian beef and tomato salsa on a baguette and chicken lollipops to name but a few of the bite-sized pieces of heaven on the menu.

You get 4 bottles of beer and 4 tapas sets for only THB 799 Net!

Choose any 4 tapas sets from the menu below:

1. SAFFRON ARANCINI

Tender grains of rice with rich creamy sauce & melted mozzarella cheese.

2. CHICKEN LOLLIPOP

Boneless Grilled Chicken served on a skewer

3. SMOKED SALMON TARTARE

Focaccia bread with Smoked Salmon & Avocado

4. Baguette De Beef

Baguette with Grilled Aussie Beef & Tomato Salsa

5. LA PISSALADIERE

Black Olives & Anchovy served on Pizza Dough

6. LA TAPENADE

Chopped olives & capers, with olive oil on Focaccia bread

7. A LA SEARED TUNA

Seared Tuna with Ripe Mango Salsa & Focaccia Bread

8. SMOKED CHICKEN BITES

Smoked Chicken with Asparagus & Baguette

Available at the Poolside, Deep Bar and Sunset Lounge only!

For more details please contact +66 (0) 3876 9999 or mcm@hotelbarquda.com

*Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only