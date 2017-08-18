WORLD FASHION DAY CELEBRATION AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK

Bangkok--18 Aug--The Continent Hotel, Bangkok

The Continent Hotel Bangkok contributes to celebrating World Fashion Day on Monday, August 21st at its rooftop Modern Thai Restaurant and Bar, Bangkok Heightz. Dedicated to the work of models and wannabe models, the hotel is offering a special 20% discount for all that declare themselves to be in the fashion industry. A model DJ, accompanied by his entourage of male and female models will enhance the spirit of the Bar in a fashionable way. Cocktails in Thai fashion, modern Thai food, fashionably presented and the fashionable Bangkok Skyline are not to be missed. Bangkok Heightz operating hours are from 6PM to 1AM. Incidentally, Bangkok Heightz converts in the day time into a fashionable co-working space.

Fashion Day is being extended to Fashion week till Thursday 24th August. All dining destinations of the hotel including Medinii Italian Restaurant, H20 Pool Bar and Axis & Spin Lounge will offer the discounts to fashionistas.

Contact: 02 686 7000

Website: www.thecontinentdining.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mediniirestaurant/

https://www.facebook.com/BangkokHeightz/