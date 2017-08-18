WORLD FASHION DAY CELEBRATION AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOK

WORLD FASHION DAY CELEBRATION AT THE CONTINENT HOTEL, BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 11:19
The Continent Hotel Bangkok contributes to celebrating World Fashion Day on Monday, August 21st at its rooftop Modern Thai Restaurant and Bar, Bangkok Heightz. Dedicated to the work of models and wannabe models, the hotel is offering a special 20% discount for all that declare themselves to be in the fashion industry. A model DJ, accompanied by his entourage of male and female models will enhance the spirit of the Bar in a fashionable way. Cocktails in Thai fashion, modern Thai food, fashionably presented and the fashionable Bangkok Skyline are not to be missed. Bangkok Heightz operating hours are from 6PM to 1AM. Incidentally, Bangkok Heightz converts in the day time into a fashionable co-working space.
Fashion Day is being extended to Fashion week till Thursday 24th August. All dining destinations of the hotel including Medinii Italian Restaurant, H20 Pool Bar and Axis & Spin Lounge will offer the discounts to fashionistas.
terms and conditions may apply
Latest Press Release
Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates the French cuisine whole month in our exclusive weekend buffets. We have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups,...
Isara Vongkusolkit (center), Chairman of Mitr Phol Group and Krisda Monthienvichienchai (4th left), Chief Executive Officer and President, Mitr Phol Group announced the launch of 'No Corruption' activity to mark the group's 2017 Corporate Governance Day,...
We all know that mom's the one so why not surprise her to a very special meal with her nearest and dearest? Our Executive Chef and his team have created a magical 4-course set menu to celebrate this once a year occasion, with FREE CAKE for Mom! Available...
Africa's Top International Carrier Ships Second Cargo Plane Full of Food Supplies to Save Lives. Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines is a leader in terms of international destinations served and Africa's top international...
The Continent Hotel Bangkok contributes to celebrating World Fashion Day on Monday, August 21st at its rooftop Modern Thai Restaurant and Bar, Bangkok Heightz. Dedicated to the work of models and wannabe models, the hotel is offering a special 20%...