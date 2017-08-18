Surprise Your Mom at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Bangkok--18 Aug--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

We all know that mom's the one so why not surprise her to a very special meal with her nearest and dearest? Our Executive Chef and his team have created a magical 4-course set menu to celebrate this once a year occasion, with FREE CAKE for Mom!

Available for only THB 999 Net per set, our menu includes:

Seared Tuna with Ripe Mango Salsa or Grilled Aussie Beef with Grape & Rocket Salad

Spicy Beet Root Consomme with Ravioli or Poach Salmon & Wakame Consomme & Mullet

Grilled Kurobuta Loin in Beet Root Puree & Potato Curry or Pan Seared Tuna in Beet Root Puree & Banana Curry Sauce

Strawberry Cheesecake served with Strawberry Sherbet Quenelle or De-structured Brownie, Marshmallow Flambe, Crispy Meringue with Vanilla Ice cream

Available all month at S.E.A restaurant and Sunset Lounge

For more details please contact +66 (0) 3876 9999 or mcm@hotelbarquda.com

*Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only