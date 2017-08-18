Tealium Industry Insiders Lunch and Learn

Tealium Industry Insiders Lunch and LearnGeneral Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 10:47
Join Tealium's Lunch and Learn session on Data Driven Digital Transformation where digital experts will discuss how you can take steps to ready your organization for Thailand 4.0's value based economy – by connecting digital tools, the service sector and innovative thinking.
Zak Agus, Tealium's Business Lead, S.Asia will provide tactical tips and strategies in adapting a data-first mindset and executing the right approach to customer engagement in achieving true digital transformation.
Tealium powers the new era of real-time customer engagement and marketing, enabling global businesses to unlock their customer data and create more meaningful, relevant customer experiences. The company's industry-leading customer data platform eliminates data silos to create a vendor-neutral data foundation that spans web, mobile, offline and IoT.
Who should attend: Marketing and Digital professionals, Chief Information Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Data Officer, Business Transformation Managers, Heads of Digital Transformation, Customer Relationship Management, E-commerce, Big Data, IT, Digital and Customer Analytics and Customer Intelligence.
RSVP: Attendance is free and limited. Interested attendees must email registerasia@tealium.com with their name and company details to register for this event by September 1st 2017. All confirmed attendees will be notified by email.
