New Zealand Education Fair 2017 The very first simulated New Zealand classroom experience in Thailand

New Zealand Education Fair 2017 The very first simulated New Zealand classroom experience in ThailandGeneral Press Releases Monday August 21, 2017 10:06
Education New Zealand and leading New Zealand education institutes are set to showcase their country's world-class education system to prospective Thai students and parents at the upcoming "New Zealand Education Fair 2017" in Bangkok.
A special feature of the Fair will be the very first simulated New Zealand classroom experience in Thailand under the concept "Think New: New Zealand". The classroom simulation is designed to display New Zealand's interactive and hands-on learning environment.
Latest Press Release
ATTITUDE brings the hottest Australian exports together for a feast above the city. Join renowned Chef's Andrew Cole and Nelly Robinson in a celebration of fine food and wine on Thursday 7 September and Friday 8 September, 2017. Chef Andrew Cole recently...
Education New Zealand and leading New Zealand education institutes are set to showcase their country's world-class education system to prospective Thai students and parents at the upcoming "New Zealand Education Fair 2017" in Bangkok. A special feature...
During the five days from Aug. 15 to 19, executives of 40 companies from nearly ten countries and regions including the United States, Japan, France and Hong Kong arrived in China's northeastern city of Changchun to seek investment...
Carlson Rezidor Hotels Group appoints Deborah Haines as General Manager of downtown Bangkok hotel. Carlson Hotels Asia Pacific Capital Group announces the appointment of Deborah Haines as new general manager of Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, effective from...
Come on down to Hotel Baraquda Pattaya and indulge in our sensationally seductive tapas and beers promotion. Featuring an array of items to choose from, some our tantalizing homemade tapas include focaccia with smoked salmon and avocado tartare, grilled...