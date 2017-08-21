New Zealand Education Fair 2017 The very first simulated New Zealand classroom experience in Thailand

Bangkok--21 Aug--communication and more

Education New Zealand and leading New Zealand education institutes are set to showcase their country's world-class education system to prospective Thai students and parents at the upcoming "New Zealand Education Fair 2017" in Bangkok.

A special feature of the Fair will be the very first simulated New Zealand classroom experience in Thailand under the concept "Think New: New Zealand". The classroom simulation is designed to display New Zealand's interactive and hands-on learning environment.

Representatives from a large number of New Zealand's top institutes will also be there to discuss study options, along with the various course discounts and scholarships on offer.

The New Zealand Education Fair will be held on Saturday 26 August, 2017 at Sheraton Grand Sukhumvit with free entrance.

For more information and to register please visithttps://www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz/nzfair