The 1st Hotel Inspection Tour at Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre!

Bangkok--21 Aug--Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre, led by Mr. Ian Pirodon, general manager (in the middle) has recently gave a warm welcome to our first inspection guests from NPC Safety & Environment Company.

Purpose of this visit, is to create a familiarization for the business partner to experience our new hotel and to learn more about the products & services toward their group stay in coming season. It is a great pleasure and vary exciting to conduct our '1st Hotel Inspection Tour' with valued clients, their positive feedback is most appreciated.

People in the Frame: Mr. Ian Pirodon, General Manager (middle), Mr. Bernard Chan Williams (2nd from left), Mr. Suthipong (2nd from right), Mrs. Caroline Shen, Director of Sales & Marketing (1st from right) and Ms. Trungta Boonsing, Sales Executive (1st from left)