CUTTING EDGE INDONESIAN GASTRONOMY AT NIMITR We invite you on a tantalising trip for the taste buds, as we present incredible and innovative ideas on favourite Indonesian cuisine AT 137 PILLARS SUITES RESIDENCES BANGKOK FROM 25 TO 26 AUGUST 2017

Bangkok--21 Aug--137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

Nimitr invites guests to experience a new take of one of the most popular and colourful cuisines in the world, presenting Cutting-edge Indonesian Gastronomy at137 Pillars Suites & Residences from 25 to 26 August 2017.

Voted as one of the best cuisines in the world by CNN Traveller Magazine, in which readers selected Rendang as the number one Indonesian dish and Nasi Goreng as the second-best dish on the list of 'The World's 50 Most Delicious Foods in 2011.' Indonesian Cuisine is full of intense flavours and also offers distinct regional tastes. Chef Nanang, Specialty Sous Chef at Nimitr, has carefully crafted and redesigned a popular compilation of traditional Indonesian recipes from various regions across the country, to present new culinary delights for Indonesian food lovers. All dishes are prepared with a distinct and unique flavour, which results in this amazing Six Course Cutting-edge Indonesian Gastronomy set dinner menu.

We begin with an Amuse Bouche: Lawar Bali, the traditional Balinese salad and famous appetizer, served for all celebratory occasions, next up is Gado Gado, the well-known Salad, which is served from east Java to west Sumatra, this is followed with another mouth-watering Appetizer: Sate Nusantara, a classic dish served in the north eastern region of Indonesia; a delightful satay dish, with three styles of meat, served together with three individual and unique flavoured sauces, paired together with Lontong. Then be amazed by Chef Nanang's creation of Soto Medan, the popular Soup from the north of Sumatra which combines the strong taste of all Southeast Asian spices in one dish, all this is followed by not just one but two Main Courses: a special culinary delight from Java, Pepes Udang Kemangi, and AyamTaliwang, the legendary and delicious dish from Lombok, Eastern Indonesia, and ending the journey with the well-known popular Dessert from Makassar island:Pisang Ijo.

CHEF NANANG PRASETYA ADITAMA

Graduated with Hospitality and Tourism from STIPAR Triatma Jaya in 2011, Chef Nanang started his career as a Commis at Grand Hyatt Bali from 2010 – 2011 and in the same year, he took the opportunity to join Pica Tapas Restaurant as a Western Cook. He then joined Villa Balquisse as a private cook. In 2012, he joined Bintan Lagoon Resort as Italian cook, where he worked for a year. Following this, he then moved on to Niyama Resort Maldives, where he worked as Chef De Partiein the Tribal Restaurant, where he remained until July 2014. He later joined The Sanchaya Resort, asa Senior Chef De Partie and worked his way up to be a Junior Sous Chef in 2015 before moving on to join 137 Pillars Hotel and Resident Bangkok as a Specialty Sous Chef at Nimitr Restaurant in November 2016. Chef Nanang is responsible for designing, overseeing and planning the menu as well as creating sensational, cutting-edge Oriental gastronomy cuisine.

Chef Nanang recently participated in Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge 2017, which is endorsed by The World Association of Chefs Society (WACS) to promote and recognise the skills and professionalism of both young and talented chefs in Thailand.

With over 1,000 talented chefs joining this challenge, Chef Nanang was awarded with a Silver Medal in the Professional Seafood Culinary Challenge and a Bronze Medal in the 'Golden Bull' Australian Beef Culinary Competition / Duo of Beef Flavour Challenge.

Join us on this unforgettable culinary journey and discover a unique twist on different regional Indonesian specialty cuisine during these 2 days. Chef Nanang has created a Cutting Edge Indonesian Gastronomy six-course set dinner menu, which is available at THB 2,450 net per person from 25 to 26 August 2017.

Located on level 27 at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok, Nimitr is an upscale fine dining destination serving Cutting Edge Oriental Gastronomy food. A leading-edge concept, which offers the highest standards of modern cuisine drawing on both Oriental and Western inspirations. Nimitr's design is a modern decor of a unique contemporary Asian design in a global metropolis. Premium Northern and Southern hemisphere wines are showcased in the Wine Wall and expertly presented by our award winning 137 Pillars Sommeliers. Nimitr, translates as Special Dream, combines shining and vivid blue interiors with a spectacular view over Bangkok, adding to a unique dining experience, by soothing the senses, whilst creating a romantic warmth. The restaurant is open daily for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Guests can arrive in style in 'Louie the London Cab' which has been fully customised for the hotel, with scheduled pick-up times from Promprong Bangkok Sky Train (BTS) Station/Emquartier Shopping area.

For more information and to make a reservation, please contact 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

Tel: +66 (0) 631876209

Email: benchamaporn@137pillarsbangkok.com

Website:www.137pillarsbangkok.com