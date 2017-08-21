SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS SHANG PALACE ADDS NEW CREAM LAVA FLAVOUR TO 2017 MOONCAKE TREASURES

Bangkok--21 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant heralds in the Mid-Autumn celebrations with new Cream Custard Lava Mooncakes for this year, along with the best-selling baked varieties to a premium snow skin creation. Shang Palace's mooncakes will be available for sale between 23 August and 6 October 2017.

The new Cream Custard Lava is handcrafted to perfection in mini-sized mooncakes and is available in a set of eight pieces. This molten mooncake is filled with the perfect balance between the smooth and creaminess of salted egg yolks and high quality milk. It is really satisfying, especially when the filling ooze out, as guests bite into it.

Fans of freshly-baked varieties will enjoy Shang Palace's traditional mooncakes delicately prepared and baked to glorious golden brown. A range of mooncake fillings using time-honoured recipes of the restaurant's mooncake master chef includes durian, mixed fruit and nuts, lotus seed, red bean and cream custard mini mooncakes.

In addition to the baked ones, guests who are fond of no-bake dough can indulge in the premium Snow Skin Mini Cream Custard and Bird's Nest Mooncakes, presented in the Peach Box Collection of six pieces.

The luxurious limited-edition mooncake gift set, only 100 boxes available, is ideal gifts for loved ones and business associates. It comprises two pieces each of Mixed Fruit and Nuts, Lotus Seed and Red Bean, plus one giant-sized and one normal-sized Durian flavours.

Shang Palace's mooncakes are available in exquisite blue-coloured boxes with geometrical imbrications and a touch of golden yellow, exclusively designed for 2017. Guests can opt for a set of four, six and eight pieces, including the popular Double Happiness Set and the Blissful Set, with prices ranging from 768 baht to 3,188 baht.

A special discount for online purchases via http://shangbkkmooncake.com and at the Shang Palace Booth is available for orders between 5,000 baht and 100,001 baht onwards, guests will receive 5 to 15 per cent when ordering from 16 August until 15 September 2017.

Golden Circle members will receive a flat 10 per cent discount irrelevant volume of purchase during 23 August to 15 September 2017.

Shang Palace's mooncakes are available:

• Online via http;//shangbkkkmooncake.com (25 July to 4 October 2017)

• At the hotel's lobby and Shang Palace (23 August to 6 October 2017)

And luxury shopping malls:

• Gourmet Market at the ground floor of Siam Paragon (15 September to 4 October 2017)

• Quarter Gallery at the M floor o The Emquartier (26 September to 4 October 2017)

Guests may place their orders by calling the Shang Palace Mooncake Hotline at (66 2) 206 8605, (66 2) 206 8791 or fax (66 2) 237 3724. Alternatively, send an email to shangpalace.slbk@shangri-la.com or purchase online viahttp://shangbkkmooncake.com.